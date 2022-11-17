Startup ID.me's claim on scope of unemployment fraud was baseless, U.S. Congress says

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 17 (Reuters) - Government
contractor ID.me, which checks the identity of benefits
applicants, had no basis for its claim that almost half of
unemployment aid during the pandemic was lost to fraud, U.S.
congressional investigators said on Thursday.
A pair of House of Representatives panels investigating
ID.me said the startup had failed to provide backup for Chief
Executive Blake Hall's headline-grabbing assertion last year
that fraudsters had secured more than $400 billion in
unemployment insurance, a figure three to 10 times higher than
government estimates.
Representative Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Oversight
and Reform Committee, said she was "deeply concerned about ID.me
providing inaccurate information" as it was bidding for
government contracts.
ID.me said it was reviewing the panels' findings and did not
have immediate comment.
Congress began investigating ID.me after former ID.me
employees, government watchdog groups and lawmakers complained
the company had been unprepared to handle an onslaught of
unemployment insurance applications early in the pandemic.
It uses facial recognition technology to match
applicants' selfies to photo identity documents. But 10 to 15
percent of benefit applicants struggled to get verified through
the automated system and were directed to video chats with
ID.me, the wait times for which reached an average of more than
four hours in 14 states, investigators found.
While Reuters and other media last year reported on the
waits, investigators said their analysis definitively showed
that issues had been widespread.
"We must continue to work to ensure that, in the future,
companies hired to implement critical programs are up to the
job," said Representative Jim Clyburn, chairman of the Select
Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
The Democrat-led committees are continuing to investigate
other concerns about ID.me, including the accuracy of its facial
recognition system and the adequacy of its support for
non-English speakers. But priorities could shift when
Republicans take control of the House in January.
