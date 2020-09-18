Log in
News  >  Companies

Startup Waves and Stonybrook Services

09/18/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital is pleased to announce the release of its White Paper focused on startups in the insurance industry, which you can find by clicking here.

About Stonybrook Capital and Risk Management
Stonybrook, focused exclusively on the insurance industry vertical, is an investment banking and reinsurance broking firm with headquarters in New York City, and offices in London, and Bermuda. 

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC.

Corporate contact:
Kendel Bell
+1 (917) 974-7745
cao@stonybrookcapital.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
