Startups from 21 Countries Showcase Deep Tech Innovations at #InnoVEXVirtual

Startups are the key to technology development, and they are the driver for industry transformations and evolutions. In COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual, the event organizer, TAITRA, has dedicated a special hall for #InnoVEXVirtual. With 81 startups from 21 countries, TAITRA aims to empower these startups by bridging the network and business opportunities with them and the global technology ecosystem through the digital platform.

Sparking creativity with global disruptors

Since its first establishment in 2016, InnoVEX, the exhibit dedicated to startups at COMPUTEX, has successively hosted National Pavilions from France, Korea and the Netherland. The National Pavilions have become one of the exhibition highlights to the visitors, venture capitalists and media.

This year, La French Tech Pavilion, organized by Business France, gathers 5 teams to showcase tech strength and diversity from France in the fields including Quantum Computing as a Service, Organic Photovoltaic, Wireless Charging, Processing-In-Memory and Home Tech Appliances.

Starting with daily life applications, the Korea Pavilion, organized by KOTRA, demonstrates careful observation and innovations on Pet Healthcare Monitoring System, All-in-One Educational Robots and Skin Detection and Analysis. In addition, there are two AI startups to improve speech recognition accuracy and indoor auto-mapping.

The Netherlands, which considers InnoVEX as its national key strategic platform, returns with a team to showcase technologies including Substitutional Reality (SR) Display, 3D Printed Lenses, Time Machine Camera, Employee Training Software, Quantum Computing Accelerator and Framework, and Mail Security.

First-time participant EBRD leads a 8-country delegation of 18 exhibitors from Eastern Europe, North Africa, and Central Asia. The EBRD Pavilion features industry disruptors in Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Video Analytics, Security Robots and Automation Solutions, exploring the infinite possibilities of diverse applications.

Taiwan shines as the premier base for global startups to grow business

As for local startups in Taiwan, the TAcc+ Pavilion focuses on rising stars in AIoT and healthcare. #InnoVEXVirtual provides a stage for global startups looking for ways to enter the Asian market. Connecting with leading manufacturers and complete healthcare system in Taiwan, startups have a chance to scale internationally.

The TYC Startup Pavilion, co-organized by the Department of Youth Affairs of City Government of Taoyuan and Chung Yuan Christian University, has selected a total of 20 teams in the fields of AI Analytics, Smart Manufacturing, Environmental Testing, VR Applications, Computer Programming, Green Energy, and IoT, to represent innovation energy in Taiwan, including TYCommander, Andong Youth Start-up Hub, HsinMing Youth Hub, and innovation incubation centers in local colleges.

Global success stories shared at InnoVEX Forum

TAITRA holds the first-ever “Taiwan-Israel Innovation Summit” and invites speakers from Taiwan and Israel to share their experiences and give insights into significant bilateral opportunities through the 2021 InnoVEX Forum. Also, key players and startups in Vietnam and Taiwan will discuss the startup scene and how to realize business potentials through strategic alliances.

