Just Greens, LLC cancelled the acquisition of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM:SV) from Citadel Advisors LLC, Adage Capital Partners, L.P., CVI Investments, Inc., Kepos Capital LP, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., Weiss Asset Management LP, Spring Valley Acquisition Sponsor, LLC and others in a reverse merger transaction.