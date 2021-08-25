Log in
State Bank launches Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme for Overseas Pakistanis (25-08-2021)

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-92

August 25, 2021

State Bank launches Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme for Overseas Pakistanis

The State Bank of Pakistan will be launching this week a new product, Roshan Apna Ghar, for non-resident Pakistanis for acquisition of property in Pakistan. Non-resident Pakistanis can now purchase or obtain financing for a house in Pakistan through Roshan Digital Account. Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, launched on 10th September, 2020, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan. Under the initiative, several financial products have been provided to the Overseas Pakistanis including Naya Pakistan Certificate for investment, Roshan Apni Car for car financing and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat for donation to charities. Roshan Apna Ghar is the new lifestyle banking product in the same category. Non-resident Pakistanis can now easily buy or obtain financing with the comfort of sitting in their houses abroad without the need to visit a bank branch. They can buy or finance a house from bank's pre-approved projects or any other property. The tax regime is simple and final. In case of sale of property, the principal amount invested can be remitted abroad without needing any permission. The profit rates are attractive. Financing is available in both conventional and Shariah compliant version.

*******

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
