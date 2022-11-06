State Bank of India Shares Rise After Quarterly Profit Jump

By Ben Otto

State Bank of India shares are up 4.8% in early trade after the company's quarterly profit jumped on higher income and a low base from a year earlier.

Shares of the Indian lender were last at INR622.05, taking year-to-date gains to around 35%.

SBI's consolidated net profit in its fiscal second-quarter rose 66% on year to 147.52 billion rupees ($1.80 billion), it said Saturday. Total income for the quarter ended September rose to INR1.148 trillion from INR1.011 trillion a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, net interest income rose 13% on year to INR351.83 billion, while non-interest income rose 8.1% on year to INR88.74 billion, the bank said. The bank added that it is not expecting a significant impact from the Covid-19 pandemic on its liquidity or profitability.

A year ago, SBI's bottom line was pulled down by a liability of more than INR70 billion related to a change in family pension rules that was booked as an exceptional item.

ICICI analysts kept a buy rating on the stock and raised their target price to INR700 from INR650, saying that the stock is "long due" for a re-rating, and that it should see a strong positive reaction following "above par growth in earnings and return ratios" in the quarter.

