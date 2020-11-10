Log in
State Bank of Pakistan : DMMD Circular No. 25 of 2020 - Upgraded MMCRS and Reporting Through Data Acquisition Portal (DAP)

11/10/2020 | 10:39am EST

Please refer to EDMD Circular No. 13 of 2004, other instructions issued from time to time on MMCRS reporting, and DMMD Circular No. 24 of 2019 where banks and DFIs were directed to initiate parallel reporting using upgraded version of MMCRS.

All Banks and DFIs are directed to report their MMCRS reporting to SBP on upgraded version of MMCRS through SBP's Data Acquisition Portal (DAP). In this regard, instructions for uploading money-market reporting through DAP are provided in the Annexure, and reporting specifications are available in the SBP's DAP knowledge center.

Timeliness for the MMCRS reporting will be 10:30 AM next working day. However, reporting at day end is encouraged.

All Banks and DFIs will regularly report their MMCRS reporting on the upgraded version via DAP starting November 11, 2020.

All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 15:38:03 UTC
