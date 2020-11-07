State Bank of Pakistan : Governor SBP emphasizes ongoing dialogue between the business community and policy makers during his visit of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (07-11-2020)

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-114 November 7, 2020

Governor SBP emphasizes ongoing dialogue between the business community and policy

makers during his visit of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, paid a visit today to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on the invitation of its President, Mr. Qaisar Iqbal Baryal. The purpose of his visit was to seek firsthand knowledge from the businesses community, particularly the exporters, on the economic challenges faced by them in the face of global slowdown amid covid-19 pandemic. At the outset of his visit, the Governor thanked the President of SCCI saying that an ongoing dialogue between the policy makers and business community on the economic measures and their effectiveness is key to combat the prevalent domestic as well as global economic challenges. In this regard, the Governor acknowledged the proactive role played by SCCI in raising awareness about the issues and their potential solutions with the policy makers. Deputy Governor, Ms. Sima Kamil, MD SBP BSC, Mr. Muhammed Ashraf Khan and other members of the senior management were also accompanying the Governor during this visit.

Dr. Baqir's address on the occasion encompassed many topics and answered most of the questions prevalent amongst the business community prior to his visit. He said that the effects of COVID-19 had taken a heavy toll on economies all over the world and Pakistan was no exception. While elaborating the proactive steps taken by SBP since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, as early as March 2020, the Governor elaborated that the overall objective of these measures was to minimize the negative fallout of the slowdown in the economy on businesses and employment in the country. Overall, the SBP measures aimed at ensuring increased and affordable financing to the businesses to help them manage their cash flows and financial costs effectively. In this regard, SBP reduced policy rate from 13.25 percent to 7 percent in a very short span of time that is historically unprecedented, he said.

Shedding more light on the measures to keep the wheel of economy rolling, the Governor elaborated some other key steps taken by SBP in addition to reducing interest rates. The Governor shared the details of Deferment of Principle Amount and Restructuring of Loans Package to facilitate the borrowers in a bid to preserve the solvency of the borrowers and enable them to combat temporary economic disruptions. Under this scheme, over 1.5 million borrowers benefitted with over Rs655 billion loans deferred and about Rs200 billion restructured. Another major step by SBP to offset the sudden impact of economic shock was to prevent layoff of workers. SBP introduced its Rozgar Scheme that aimed at preventing layoff of workers by financing wages and salaries of all kinds of employees for private sector businesses. During the availability of this scheme, almost 3,000 businesses availed refinancing of over Rs237 billion benefitting over 1.6 million employees or workers.

The Governor contended that in the backdrop of COVID-19, SBP provided a number of relaxations under Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Long Term Finance Facility (LTFF). These included additional period of