Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

State Bank of Pakistan : Opening of Concerned Branches to Facilitate the Collection of Government Receipts / Duties / Taxes on November 30, 2020 - (29-11-2020)

11/29/2020 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-123

November 29, 2020

OPENING OF CONCERNED BRANCHES TO FACILITATE THE COLLECTION OF GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS

/ DUTIES / TAXES ON NOVEMBER 30, 2020

In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00 P.M. on November 30, 2020 (Monday) for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00 P.M. on the same day by the NIFT. All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on November 30, 2020 (Monday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.

*****************

Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 14:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aAmazon workers at German warehouse to strike again
RE
10:10aCanadian pension funds, insurers seeking private debt face shrinking pool of lower-risk firms
RE
10:09aSwiss Responsible Business vote set to fail after missing regional majority
RE
09:41aEU budget rules must be consistent with virus debt rise, says Gentiloni
RE
09:16aANALYSIS : Investors weigh prospects for U.S. corporate earnings as stocks set records
RE
09:15aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Opening of Concerned Branches to Facilitate the Collection of Government Receipts / Duties / Taxes on November 30, 2020 - (29-11-2020)
PU
09:09aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Thousands brace for a continental ICT camp for African girls
PU
08:55aFarmers vow to step up protests, reject government appeal to lift blockade
RE
08:54aEU negotiator Barnier says Brexit trade negotiations are an ongoing process
RE
08:51aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Using Skid-Mounted Refineries, New Oil Industry Strategy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Tesla's S&P 500 Debut Is Set to Put $100 Billion in Trades in Motion
2Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
3VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
4MODERNA, INC. : UK secures two million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
5MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : From small businesses to farmers, middle India is driving demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ