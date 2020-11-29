State Bank of Pakistan : Opening of Concerned Branches to Facilitate the Collection of Government Receipts / Duties / Taxes on November 30, 2020 - (29-11-2020)

External Relations Department
OPENING OF CONCERNED BRANCHES TO FACILITATE THE COLLECTION OF GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS
/ DUTIES / TAXES ON NOVEMBER 30, 2020
In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00 P.M. on November 30, 2020 (Monday) for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00 P.M. on the same day by the NIFT. All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on November 30, 2020 (Monday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.
