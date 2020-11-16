Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

State Bank of Pakistan : PSD Circular Letter No. 03 of 2020 - Amendments in Guidelines for White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:09am EST

Please refer to PSD Circular No 5 dated June 01, 2018 regarding 'Guidelines on White Label ATM Operators' (Guidelines).

2. In this regard, in order to facilitate WLAOs and to bring more efficiency in cash management and settlement, the following amendments have been made in above Guidelines:

Para 3(a): Cash Management:

With reference to Para 3 (a) of the Guidelines, WLAOs in addition to arrangement of cash through Financial Institution(s), are henceforth allowed to directly fulfil their cash requirements through Field Offices of SBP-BSC (designated) across the country, after fulfilment of the necessary requirements/criteria of SBP-BSC.

Para 4: Transactions Settlement:

WLAOs shall settle their transactions with their ATM Switch as per the instructions contained in PSD Circular No. 4 dated June 01 2018. For this purpose, the WALOs may:

  1. Nominate a settlement bank; or
  2. Become the indirect participant of PRISM, after fulfilling all necessary requirements/criteria stipulated in Para 3.2 of the New PRISM Operating Rules (PORs) issued vide PSD Circular No. 02 dated March 06, 2018.

The WLAOs shall communicate above arrangements to their ATM switch.

All other instructions on the subject Guidelines shall remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aCENTRAL BANK OF EGYPT : agrees to extend the term of its repo financing...
PU
11:22aCureVac deal takes EU's COVID vaccine supplies close to two billion
RE
11:20aVACCINE ROLLOUT COULD CAUSE U.S. DOLLAR TO FALL 20% IN 2021 : Citi
RE
11:16aIsrael, EU discuss possible rail link between Mediterranean and Gulf states
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aUKPIA Position Paper on Rules of Origin (ROO)
PU
11:15aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Performance
PU
11:14aEu eyes covid-19 vaccine deal with moderna at less than $25 per dose - eu source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2European activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
3AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA SLUMP, BUT PRICES ARE MIXED: Russell
4AMS AG : AMS : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group