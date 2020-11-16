State Bank of Pakistan : PSD Circular Letter No. 03 of 2020 - Amendments in Guidelines for White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs)

Please refer to PSD Circular No 5 dated June 01, 2018 regarding 'Guidelines on White Label ATM Operators' (Guidelines).

2. In this regard, in order to facilitate WLAOs and to bring more efficiency in cash management and settlement, the following amendments have been made in above Guidelines:

Para 3(a): Cash Management:

With reference to Para 3 (a) of the Guidelines, WLAOs in addition to arrangement of cash through Financial Institution(s), are henceforth allowed to directly fulfil their cash requirements through Field Offices of SBP-BSC (designated) across the country, after fulfilment of the necessary requirements/criteria of SBP-BSC.

WLAOs shall settle their transactions with their ATM Switch as per the instructions contained in PSD Circular No. 4 dated June 01 2018. For this purpose, the WALOs may:

Nominate a settlement bank; or Become the indirect participant of PRISM, after fulfilling all necessary requirements/criteria stipulated in Para 3.2 of the New PRISM Operating Rules (PORs) issued vide PSD Circular No. 02 dated March 06, 2018.

The WLAOs shall communicate above arrangements to their ATM switch.

All other instructions on the subject Guidelines shall remain unchanged.