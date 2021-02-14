State Bank of Pakistan : Press Release of Workers' Remittances in January 2021 (15-02-2021)

External Relations Department
February 15, 2021
Press Release of Workers' Remittances in January 2021
• Workers remittances exceeded $ 2.0 billion for the eighth consecutive month and amounted to $2.3 billion in January 2021, up by 19 percent over January 2020. However, remittances remained slightly lower from December 2020 level of $2.4 billion.
• On cumulative basis, workers' remittances reached $16.5 billion during Jul-Jan FY21, registering 24 percent increase over same period last year.
• A large part of workers' remittances during Jul-Jan FY21 was sourced from Saudi Arabia ($4.5 billion), United Arab Emirates ($3.4 billion), United Kingdom ($2.2 billion) and United States ($1.4 billion).
