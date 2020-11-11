State Bank of Pakistan : Press Release on Workers' Remittances (12-11-2020)

External Relations Department
|
ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-116
|
November 12, 2020
Press Release on Workers' Remittances
-
Workers' remittances remained above $ 2.0 billion for the fifth consecutive month in October 2020.
-
Workers' remittances amounted to $ 2.3 billion during October 2020, increasing by 14.1 percent compared to October 2019.
-
During Jul-Oct FY21, workers' remittances increased to $9.4 billion, recording a growth of 26.5 percent over the same period last year.
-
A large part of y/y increase in October 2020 was sourced from Saudi Arabia (30 percent), United States (16 percent) and United Kingdom (14.6 percent).
-
Improvements in Pakistan's FX market structure and its dynamics, efforts under the Pakistan
Remittances Initiative (PRI) to formalize the flows contributed to the growth in remittances and limited cross-border travelling.
********
Page 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 04:56:03 UTC