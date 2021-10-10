Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

State Bank of Pakistan : launches dedicated landing webpage on promoting housing and construction finance (08-10-2021)

10/10/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-109

October 08 , 2021

State Bank launches dedicated landing webpage on promoting housing and

construction finance

SBP has launched today a dedicated landing webpage, https://www.sbp.org.pk/hcf/index.html, on promoting housing and construction finance on its website. The page contains extensive information on housing and construction finance and Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG), Government's flagship markup subsidy scheme for affordable and low cost housing finance. The webpage provides information on various measures taken by SBP to promote housing and construction finance such as issuance of separate Prudential Regulations for housing finance, establishment of a high level Steering Committee, allocation of mandatory targets for housing and construction finance, incentives & penalties and market facilitation. Moreover, a dedicated webpage for MPMG, https://www.sbp.org.pk/MPMG/index.html, is also available to facilitate the potential applicants who intend to avail housing finance under MPMG. The MPMG page covers information about the scheme comprehensively including eligibility criteria, tenor of the loan, maximum amount of loan, markup rates to be charged, maximum list of documents required and subsidy being provided by the Government. Through this page, potential applicants can also access websites of participating banks directly wherein loan application forms under various categories are available. An installment repayment schedule of the loans and an instalment calculator are also available on this webpage.

The webpage also shares monthly dataof housing and construction finance extended by the banks. Progress made under MPMG in terms of the latest statistics including data of amount applied, approved and disbursed under MPMG on monthly basis is also available on MPMG webpage.

Visitors will also be able to view the testimonials of the actual borrowers who have availed subsidized housing finance under MPMG by visiting the website. It is expected that this dedicated webpage will facilitate the visitors by providing them actionable information, guidance, and support they require for easy access to financing under MPMG.

*******

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aPresident of Pakistan launches Roshan Apna Ghar in UAE (09-10-2021)
PU
05:02aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : launches dedicated landing webpage on promoting housing and construction finance (08-10-2021)
PU
05:01aIndia's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
RE
04:52aIncome Tax Department conducts searches in Kanchipuram, Chennai and Vellore
PU
04:52aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : NMDC Wins two Prestigious Environment Awards
PU
04:01aJapan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes
RE
03:50aEgyptian consumer price inflation rises to 6.6% in Sept -CAPMAS
RE
01:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Tax data reveals robust consumption during holiday
PU
01:51aNo let up in China's aim to curb tech monopolies, says cbank governor
RE
01:42aChad Skills Development for Youth Employability Project - P164297
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
3El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president..
4Facebook : Australia mulls measures making social media giants responsi..
5Barrick Gold : Commissions Africa's First PhotonAssay Laboratory

HOT NEWS