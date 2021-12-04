State Bank of Pakistan : Press Release of Workers' Remittances in Mar 2021 (12-04-2021)

External Relations Department
Press Release of Workers' Remittances in March 2021
Workers' remittances extended their unprecedented streak of above $2 billion for the
10th consecutive month in March.
Remittances rose to $2.7 billion in March 2021, 20 percent higher than last month and 43 percent higher than March 2020.
Cumulatively during July-Mar FY 21, remittances have risen to $21.5 billion, up by 26 percent over the same period of FY20.
Remittance inflows during Jul-Mar FY21 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($5.7 billion), United Arab Emirates ($4.5 billion), United Kingdom ($2.9 billion) and the United States ($1.9 billion).
Proactive policy measures by the Government and SBP to encourage more inflows through formal channels, limited cross border travel in the face of the COVID-19, medical expenses and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amidst the pandemic, and orderly foreign exchange market conditions are continuing to contribute to this sustained rise in workers' remittances.
