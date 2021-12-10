State Councilor Wang Yi Meets Virtually with Government Delegation of Nicaragua

On 10 December 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met virtually with the government delegation of Nicaragua that is in China for a visit.

State Councilor Wang Yi praised the delegation members as"ice-breakers" of bilateral ties and "pioneers" for China-Nicaragua cooperation. The delegation has traveled thousands of milesand carries an important mission. Working productively with the Chinese team, it has participated directly in and witnessed the historic moment of resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries. He warmly congratulated both teams for the record-breaking speed in resuming diplomatic ties. He noted that China is delighted to have a new friend in Latin America and the Caribbean, and a good partner in advancing Belt and Road cooperation and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

State Councilor Wang Yi stressed that the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community and a universally-agreed norm governing international relations. Nicaragua has made an important decision to resume and develop normal relations with China, thus choosing to stand on the right side of history with the overwhelming majority of countries in the world. The resumption of diplomatic ties is fully in keeping with the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and is sure to be welcomed and supported by the two peoples. China and Nicaragua shall cement the one-China principle,the political foundation of bilateral relations, work together to chart the course of development of bilateral ties, and steadily advance exchanges and cooperation in various fields that will bring benefits to both countries and peoples.

State Councilor Wang Yi pointed out that Taiwan has been a part of China since ancient times. Although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have yet to be reunified, the sovereignty and territory of China has never been severed and the fact that the mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China has never changed. China must be united and reunification is inevitable. Complete reunification is the shared aspiration of all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation.

Laureano Ortega, Adviser to the President of Nicaragua, stated that today is an important historic moment for the government and people of Nicaragua. Exchanges between the two countries date back a long time. The two governing parties and two countries share revolutionary friendship and brotherly bonds. The resumption of diplomatic ties is supported by the entire Nicaraguan population. With profound sincerity in resuming diplomatic relations, Nicaragua will fully honor its commitments, firmly uphold the one-China principle, and support all the endeavors and actions of China for its complete reunification.

Laureano expressed Nicaragua's high regards for China's pivotal role in safeguarding world peace and stability and promoting human progress. Nicaragua will work with China in upholding their national sovereignty, independence and dignity, in practicing multilateralism, and in defending global fairness and justice. Nicaragua highly echoes China's diplomatic vision and proposals, and stands ready to join the great initiative of Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen collaboration with China in various fields to enhance national development and well-being.

Finance Minister Iván Acosta, a member of Nicaragua's government delegation, noted that the resumption of diplomatic ties opens the door to bilateral engagement and to shared prosperity. Nicaragua is convinced that China is a reliable partner for development. It looks forward to learning from China's experience of success and delivering more benefits to the people of Nicaragua.

Prior to the virtual meeting,the representatives of the two governments officially signed in Tianjin the Joint Communiqué on the Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua.