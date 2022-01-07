State Employee represented by Wiley Walsh, P.C. files class action against HHSC alleging violations of the Equal Pay Act and Texas Labor Code

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, 2022, Ms. Susan Langham filed suit against the Texas Health and Human Services Commission alleging that she and numerous other female nurses are not paid the same as male employees performing the same work.

"We should receive equal pay for equal work. There is no reason for Texas to pay the men more than the women for doing the same job. In fact, many of the women have much more experience than the men, but receive thousands less. I hope my lawsuit changes things for the better," said Ms. Langham.

According to the petition, there are around 45 Nurse III-Nurse Surveyors at HHSC. Six of them are male. Ms. Langham has been a Nurse III-Nurse Surveyor since 2009. From 2018 to the present, Ms. Langham and many other female nurse surveyors within the same pay grade have been paid substantially less than at least four of the male nurse surveyors in the same position despite often having greater experience with HHSC.

According to the petition, these pay discrepancies cannot be explained or justified by a merit system, a seniority system, a system that measures salary based on quality and quantity of output, or any other factor other than sex.

According to the petition, Ms. Langham is bringing her claims as a collective and class action on her behalf and those similarly situated female employees who are not paid the same as male Nurse III-Nurse Surveyors.

Ms. Langham is represented by Colin Walsh and Jairo Castellanos of Wiley Walsh, P.C. as well as Paige Melendez of Rob Wiley, P.C. Both Mr. Walsh and Mr. Castellanos are board certified specialists in labor and employment law.

