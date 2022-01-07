Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Employee represented by Wiley Walsh, P.C. files class action against HHSC alleging violations of the Equal Pay Act and Texas Labor Code

01/07/2022 | 09:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, 2022, Ms. Susan Langham filed suit against the Texas Health and Human Services Commission alleging that she and numerous other female nurses are not paid the same as male employees performing the same work. 

"We should receive equal pay for equal work. There is no reason for Texas to pay the men more than the women for doing the same job. In fact, many of the women have much more experience than the men, but receive thousands less. I hope my lawsuit changes things for the better," said Ms. Langham. 

According to the petition, there are around 45 Nurse III-Nurse Surveyors at HHSC. Six of them are male. Ms. Langham has been a Nurse III-Nurse Surveyor since 2009. From 2018 to the present, Ms. Langham and many other female nurse surveyors within the same pay grade have been paid substantially less than at least four of the male nurse surveyors in the same position despite often having greater experience with HHSC.

According to the petition, these pay discrepancies cannot be explained or justified by a merit system, a seniority system, a system that measures salary based on quality and quantity of output, or any other factor other than sex.

According to the petition, Ms. Langham is bringing her claims as a collective and class action on her behalf and those similarly situated female employees who are not paid the same as male Nurse III-Nurse Surveyors.

Ms. Langham is represented by Colin Walsh and Jairo Castellanos of Wiley Walsh, P.C. as well as Paige Melendez of Rob Wiley, P.C. Both Mr. Walsh and Mr. Castellanos are board certified specialists in labor and employment law.

Related Links
https://www.scribd.com/document/551464350/Original-Petition-Langham-v-HHSC 
https://www.wileywalsh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-employee-represented-by-wiley-walsh-pc-files-class-action-against-hhsc-alleging-violations-of-the-equal-pay-act-and-texas-labor-code-301456268.html

SOURCE Wiley Walsh, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aGOODYEAR DEVELOPS 70% SUSTAINABLE-MATERIAL TIRE WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING INNOVATIONS; The company has made significant progress toward its goal of a 100% sustainable-material tire by 2030
AQ
09:52aHyundai IONIQ 5 Named Car of the Year by Company Car and Van
AQ
09:52aMagna's EtelligentForce Simplifies Electrification of Truck Segment
AQ
09:52aGoodyear extends airless tire technology to autonomous starship robots
AQ
09:52aHyundai UK rolls out fully contactless Digital Aftersales Process
AQ
09:52aAltisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Settlement with Series A Preferred Stockholders
GL
09:51aIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
09:50aPARK AEROSPACE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:50aSAIC Selected by U.S. General Services Administration for ASTRO Family of Contracts to Provide a Broad Array of IT Support Services
AQ
09:50aMOL to Join Mangrove Restoration/Conservation Project in Indonesia- Aiming to Become a Nature-positive Company for Protecting Marine Biodiversity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"