State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Monday, March 15, 2021

USDL-21-0435

Technical information:

Employment:sminfo@bls.gov• www.bls.gov/sae Unemployment:lausinfo@bls.gov• www.bls.gov/lauMedia contact:

(202) 691-5902 •PressOffice@bls.gov

STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - JANUARY 2021

Unemployment rates were lower in January in 33 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 17 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Forty-eight states and the District had jobless rate increases from a year earlier and two states had little change. The national unemployment rate, 6.3 percent, fell by 0.4 percentage point over the month, but was 2.8 points higher than in January 2020.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 20 states, decreased in 2 states, and was essentially unchanged in 28 states and the District of Columbia in January 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 48 states and the District and was essentially unchanged in 2 states.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Unemployment

Hawaii and California had the highest unemployment rates in January, 10.2 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively, while South Dakota and Utah had the lowest rates, 3.1 percent each. In total, 26 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 6.3 percent, 11 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 13 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)

Changes to Employment and Unemployment Data

In accordance with standard practices, historical data in the tables of this news release have been revised. For detailed information on changes to the data, see the box notes at the end of the news release.

In January, Michigan had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease (-2.5 percentage points). Four additional states had rate decreases of at least 0.5 percentage point: Kansas (-1.2 points), Rhode Island (-0.7 point), Massachusetts (-0.6 point), and Tennessee (-0.5 point). Seventeen states had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.)

The largest unemployment rate increase from January 2020 occurred in Hawaii (+8.2 percentage points). The next largest over-the-year jobless rate increases were in Massachusetts and New York (+5.0 percentage points each), with another 10 states and the District of Columbia experiencing rate increases of at least 3.0 points. (See table C.)

Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 20 states, decreased in 2 states, and was essentially unchanged in 28 states and the District of Columbia in January 2021. The largest job gains occurred in Minnesota (+51,800), New York (+42,700), and Pennsylvania (+35,700). The largest percentage increases occurred in Minnesota (+1.9 percent), New Hampshire (+1.4 percent), and Colorado (+1.2 percent). Employment decreased in California (-69,900, or -0.4 percent) and South Carolina (-12,900, or -0.6 percent). (See tables D and 3.)

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 48 states and the District of Columbia and was essentially unchanged in 2 states. The largest job declines occurred in California (-1,752,800), New York (-1,065,200), and Florida (-571,800). The largest percentage decline occurred in Hawaii (-18.4 percent), followed by Nevada and New York (-10.8 percent each). (See table E and map 2.)

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for January is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for February is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Changes to Local Area Unemployment Statistics Data

Effective with the release of Regional and State Unemployment 2020 Annual Averages on March 3, 2021, the civilian labor force and unemployment data for states, the District of Columbia, and the modeled substate areas presented in tables 1 and 2 of this news release were replaced with data produced using a new generation of time-series models. Data were re-estimated back to January 1976 for census regions, census divisions, states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York states. Data for the five remaining modeled substate and balance-of-state areas were re-estimated back to their series beginnings in January 1990 or 1994. Both seasonally adjusted and not seasonally adjusted data were affected. Information on the changes to model-based estimation is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/lau/gen-5-changes-in-2021.htm.

The revisions to model-based data at the state level and below for 2019 and 2020 also incorporated updated covariate inputs, while the revisions for all model-based data from April 2010 forward also reflected new population controls from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Changes to Current Employment Statistics Data

Effective with this news release, all nonfarm payroll employment estimates for states and areas presented in tables 3 and 4 of this news release have been adjusted to 2020 benchmark levels. Not seasonally adjusted data beginning with April 2019 and seasonally adjusted data beginning with January 2016 were subject to revision. Some not seasonally adjusted and seasonally adjusted series may have been revised as far back as 1990.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on January 2021

Establishment and Household Survey Data

BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the December 2020 benchmarked and January 2021 preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, seewww.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.

For the January 2021 estimates of household employment and unemployment from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, BLS continued to implement level-shift outliers in the employment and/or unemployment inputs to the models, based on statistical evaluation of movements in each area's inputs. Both the Current Population Survey inputs, which serve as the primary inputs to the LAUS models, and the nonfarm payroll employment and unemployment insurance claims covariates were examined for outliers. The resulting implementation of level shifts preserved movements in thepublished estimates that the models otherwise would have discounted, without requiring changes to how the models create estimates at other points in the time series.

The "Frequently asked questions" document atwww.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-january-2021.htm extensively discusses the impact of a misclassification in the household survey on the national estimates for January 2021. Despite the considerable decline in its degree relative to prior months, this misclassification continued to be widespread geographically, with BLS analysis indicating that most states again were affected to at least some extent. However, according to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses. Hence, the household survey estimates of employed and unemployed people that serve as the primary inputs to the state models were affected to varying degrees by the misclassification, which in turn affected the official LAUS estimates for January 2021.

Household data for Puerto Rico are not modeled, but rather are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Due to the effects of the pandemic and efforts to contain the virus, Puerto Rico had not been able to conduct its household survey for March or April 2020. Since data collection resumed effective May 2020, the Puerto Rico Department of Labor has reported a misclassification in its household survey similar in nature to the misclassification in the Current Population Survey.