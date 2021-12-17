State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Friday, December 17, 2021 USDL-21-2147

STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - NOVEMBER 2021

Unemployment rates were lower in November in 40 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 10 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Forty-eight states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier and two states were little changed. The national unemployment rate,

4.2 percent, fell by 0.4 percentage point over the month and was 2.5 points lower than in November 2020.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 16 states and was essentially unchanged in 34 states and the District of Columbia in November 2021. Over the year, 49 states and the District added nonfarm payroll jobs and 1 state was essentially unchanged.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Unemployment

Nebraska had the lowest jobless rate in November, 1.8 percent, followed by Utah, 2.1 percent. The rates in Georgia (2.8 percent), Nebraska (1.8 percent), Oklahoma (2.5 percent), Utah (2.1 percent), and West Virginia (4.0 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) California and Nevada had the highest unemployment rates, 6.9 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. In total, 18 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 4.2 percent, 17 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 15 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)

In November, Arizona and Mississippi had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decreases (-0.5 percentage point each), closely followed by California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, and Wyoming (-0.4 point each). Ten states had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.)