State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)
For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Friday, December 17, 2021
USDL-21-2147
Technical information:
Employment: (202) 691-6559 • sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae
Unemployment: (202) 691-6392 • lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau
Media contact:
(202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov
STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - NOVEMBER 2021
Unemployment rates were lower in November in 40 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 10 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Forty-eight states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier and two states were little changed. The national unemployment rate,
4.2 percent, fell by 0.4 percentage point over the month and was 2.5 points lower than in November 2020.
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 16 states and was essentially unchanged in 34 states and the District of Columbia in November 2021. Over the year, 49 states and the District added nonfarm payroll jobs and 1 state was essentially unchanged.
This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.
Unemployment
Nebraska had the lowest jobless rate in November, 1.8 percent, followed by Utah, 2.1 percent. The rates in Georgia (2.8 percent), Nebraska (1.8 percent), Oklahoma (2.5 percent), Utah (2.1 percent), and West Virginia (4.0 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) California and Nevada had the highest unemployment rates, 6.9 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. In total, 18 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 4.2 percent, 17 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 15 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)
In November, Arizona and Mississippi had the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decreases (-0.5 percentage point each), closely followed by California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, and Wyoming (-0.4 point each). Ten states had jobless rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.)
The largest unemployment rate decrease from November 2020 occurred in Hawaii (-4.3 percentage points). The next largest over-the-year jobless rate decreases were in New Jersey (-3.6 percentage points) and Massachusetts and West Virginia (-3.0 points each). (See table C.)
Nonfarm Payroll Employment
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 16 states and was essentially unchanged in 34 states and the District of Columbia in November 2021. The largest job gains occurred in Texas (+75,100), Florida (+51,100), and California (+45,700). The largest percentage increase occurred in North Dakota (+0.8 percent), followed by Florida, Montana, New Jersey, and Texas (+0.6 percent each). (See tables D and 3.)
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased in 49 states and the District of Columbia and was essentially unchanged in 1 state. The largest job increases occurred in California (+821,800), Texas (+698,700), and Florida (+485,600). The largest percentage increases occurred in Hawaii (+8.4 percent), Nevada (+7.4 percent), and Massachusetts (+5.8 percent). (See table E and map 2.)
The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for November is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for December is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on November 2021
Establishment and Household Survey Data
Data collection for both surveys was affected by the pandemic. In the establishment survey, more data continued to be collected by web than in months prior to the pandemic. In the household survey, for the safety of both interviewers and respondents, in-person interviews were conducted only when telephone interviews could not be done.
For the November 2021 estimates of household employment and unemployment from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, BLS continued to implement level-shift outliers in the employment and/or unemployment inputs to the models, based on statistical evaluation of movements in each area's inputs. These level shifts preserved movements in the published estimates that the models otherwise would have discounted, without requiring changes to how the models create estimates at other points in the time series.
The "Frequently asked questions" document at www.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-november-2021.htm extensively discusses the impact of a misclassification in the household survey on the national estimates for November 2021. Despite the considerable decline in its degree relative to prior months, this misclassification continued to be widespread geographically, which in turn affected the official LAUS estimates for November 2021.
Household data for Puerto Rico are not modeled, but rather are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. The Puerto Rico Department of Labor has reported a misclassification in its household survey similar in nature to the misclassification in the Current Population Survey.
Upcoming Changes to Current Employment Statistics Data
Effective with the release of January 2022 estimates, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program will implement a new generation small area model for state and metropolitan area series. The new model will replace the CES small domain model and variants of the Fay-Herriot model in estimating private sector series with insufficient sample for direct sample-based estimation. More information on the new model is detailed in the paper "Bayesian Nonparametric Joint Model for Point Estimates and Variances" by Julie Gershunskaya and Terrance Savitsky, available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/osmr/research-papers/2019/st190020.htm .
Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., November 2021, seasonally adjusted
State
Rate p
United States 1 …………………………………………
4.2
Alabama ...........................................................
3.1
Alaska ..............................................................
6.0
Arkansas ..........................................................
3.4
California ..........................................................
6.9
Colorado ...........................................................
5.1
Connecticut .......................................................
6.0
Delaware ..........................................................
5.1
District of Columbia ...........................................
6.0
Georgia ............................................................
2.8
Hawaii ..............................................................
6.0
Idaho ................................................................
2.6
Illinois ...............................................................
5.7
Indiana .............................................................
3.0
Kansas .............................................................
3.6
Louisiana ..........................................................
5.1
Maryland ...........................................................
5.4
Massachusetts ...................................................
5.4
Michigan ...........................................................
5.9
Minnesota .........................................................
3.3
Missouri ............................................................
3.5
Montana ............................................................
2.8
Nebraska ..........................................................
1.8
Nevada .............................................................
6.8
New Hampshire .................................................
2.7
New Jersey .......................................................
6.6
New Mexico .......................................................
6.2
New York ..........................................................
6.6
North Dakota .....................................................
3.2
Oklahoma ..........................................................
2.5
Pennsylvania .....................................................
5.7
South Dakota ....................................................
2.7
Texas ................................................................
5.2
Utah .................................................................
2.1
Vermont ............................................................
2.6
Virginia .............................................................
3.4
Wisconsin .........................................................
3.0
1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary.
Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from October 2021 to November 2021, seasonally adjusted
State
|
Rate
Over-the-month
October 2021
|
November 2021 p
|
change p
|
|
Arizona .......................................
5.2
|
4.7
|
|
|
3.7
|
3.4
-.3
|
|
7.3
|
6.9
-.4
|
|
5.4
|
5.1
-.3
|
|
6.4
|
6.0
-.4
|
|
6.3
|
6.0
-.3
|
|
3.1
|
2.8
-.3
|
|
6.4
|
6.0
-.4
|
|
2.8
|
2.6
-.2
|
|
6.0
|
5.7
-.3
|
|
3.3
|
3.0
-.3
|
|
3.9
|
3.7
-.2
|
|
3.9
|
3.6
-.3
|
|
5.4
|
5.1
-.3
|
|
5.6
|
5.4
-.2
|
|
6.1
|
5.9
-.2
|
|
3.5
|
3.3
-.2
|
|
5.5
|
5.0
-.5
|
|
3.7
|
3.5
-.2
|
|
3.1
|
2.8
-.3
|
|
1.9
|
1.8
-.1
|
|
7.2
|
6.8
-.4
|
|
7.0
|
6.6
-.4
|
|
6.5
|
6.2
-.3
|
|
6.9
|
6.6
-.3
|
|
4.1
|
3.9
-.2
|
|
5.1
|
4.8
-.3
|
|
2.7
|
2.5
-.2
|
|
4.4
|
4.2
-.2
|
|
6.0
|
5.7
-.3
|
|
3.9
|
3.7
-.2
|
|
2.8
|
2.7
-.1
|
|
4.2
|
4.0
-.2
|
|
5.4
|
5.2
-.2
|
|
2.2
|
2.1
-.1
|
|
2.8
|
2.6
-.2
|
|
3.6
|
3.4
-.2
|
|
5.0
|
4.7
-.3
|
|
4.3
|
4.0
-.3
|
|
3.2
|
3.0
-.2
|
|
4.1
|
3.7
-.4
|
p = preliminary.
