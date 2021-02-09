State Geologist of Texas Joins Trinity University Board of Trustees

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity University announces the appointment of Scott Tinker, Ph.D., to its Board of Trustees. Tinker will attend his first meeting of the full University Board in mid-February.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Tinker to our Board. Professionally, he brings a wealth of experience and strategic perspective from an accomplished career in higher education, the private sector, and state and federal government roles,” said Trinity President Danny Anderson. “His Board commitment of cultivating a community of critical thinkers and lifelong learners stems from him being a Trinity alumnus (1982), who hails from an extended family of 11 Trinity graduates.”

Tinker is the director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin (UT), the State Geologist of Texas, and a professor who holds the Edwin Allday Endowed chair in the Jackson School of Geosciences at UT. His academic training and professional work experience are in global energy, carbonate stratigraphy, and reservoir characterization. Tinker formed the nonprofit Switch Energy Alliance where he is deeply engaged in global energy education.

Tinker is also involved in academic administration, corporate Board work, professional society leadership, government policy, program and infrastructure growth, and global outreach. A member of the Jackson School's Executive Committee since its inception in 2001 – he also acted as its associate dean of research for many years. Tinker's involvement in governmental policy spans local, state, federal, and international venues.

“It is a true honor to serve Trinity as part of this talented Board,” Tinker said. “Trinity has impacted a lot of Tinker’s through the years, and it feels like coming home.”

“With every new Board member we seek talents, time, and life experiences that will enrich their governance of a diverse and inclusive Trinity, which is a critical component for achieving our aspirational values,” said Melody Meyer, Board chair and Trinity alumna, “and I am delighted to welcome Dr. Scott Tinker to the Board.”

Trinity is governed by up to 36 Trustees who are responsible for establishing policies for the University. The University continues to benefit from the leadership of a highly effective and engaged Board of Trustees, composed of individuals with diverse experience and backgrounds.

###

ABOUT TRINITY

Trinity University, San Antonio’s premier liberal arts and sciences university proudly marked its 150th anniversary of academic excellence in 2019. As one of the nation’s top undergraduate institutions, the University is known for its challenging and supportive academic environment, personalized attention from outstanding faculty, large school resources, post-graduate preparation, and vibrant campus life. Trinity encourages students to discover, grow, and become global citizens engaged with the community and the world. Trinity’s 2,480 undergraduate and graduate students come from 47 states and 63 countries. Students choose from 47 majors, 59 minors, and five graduate programs that integrate conceptual and experiential learning, emphasize undergraduate research and develop strong leadership skills to accelerate what’s next. Discover more about Trinity University.

Attachment

Carla Sierra Trinity University 9153739013 csierra@trinity.edu