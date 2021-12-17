|
State Job Openings and Labor Turnover
|
For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Friday, December 17, 2021
|
USDL-21-2148
|
Technical information:
|
(202) 691-5870
|
•
|
JoltsInfo@bls.gov •
|
www.bls.gov/jlt
|
Media contact:
|
(202) 691-5902
|
•
|
PressOffice@bls.gov
|
STATE JOB OPENINGS AND LABOR TURNOVER - OCTOBER 2021
Job openings rates increased in 16 states, decreased in 2 states, and were little changed in 32 states and the District of Columbia on the last business day of October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires rates decreased in 4 states, increased in 1 state, and were little changed in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Total separations rates decreased in 10 states, increased in 2 states, and were little changed in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Nationally, the job openings, hires, and total separations rates were little changed in October. (See tables A-E.)
This release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires, total separations, quits, and layoffs and discharges for the total nonfarm sector and for all states and the District of Columbia.
Job Openings
In October, job openings rates increased in 16 states and decreased in 2 states. The largest increases in job openings rates occurred in Hawaii (+3.5 percentage points), Minnesota (+1.9 points), and Kentucky (+1.2 points). The decreases in job openings rates occurred in Maine (-1.0 percentage point) and Virginia (-0.7 point). The national job openings rate was little changed. (See table A.)
The number of job openings increased in 15 states and decreased in 2 states on the last business day of October. The largest increases occurred in Florida (+74,000), Texas (+70,000), and Minnesota
(+ 64,000). The decreases in the job openings level occurred in Virginia (-28,000) and Maine (-7,000). Nationally, the number of job openings increased (+431,000). (See table A.)
Hires
In October, hires rates decreased in 4 states and increased in 1 state. The largest decreases in hires rates occurred in Alaska (-0.8 percentage point), and Mississippi and Virginia (-0.7 point each). The hires rate increased in Hawaii (+2.6 percentage points). The national hires rate was unchanged. (See table B.)
The number of hires decreased in 3 states and increased in 1 state in October. The largest decreases occurred in Virginia (-29,000), Arizona (-18,000), and Mississippi (-8,000). The hires level increased in Hawaii (+15,000). Nationally, the number of hires was little changed. (See table B.)
Total Separations
In October, total separations rates decreased in 10 states and increased in 2 states. The largest decreases occurred in Hawaii (-5.4 percentage points), Alaska (-1.4 points), and Illinois
(-1.1 points). The increases in the total separations rates occurred in North Dakota and Pennsylvania
(+0.7 percentage point each). The national total separations rate was little changed over the month. (See table C.)
The number of total separations decreased in 8 states and increased in 1 state in October. The largest decreases occurred in Illinois (-59,000), Georgia (-40,000), and Ohio (-32,000). The total separations level increased in Pennsylvania (+43,000). Nationally, the number of total separations edged down (-255,000). (See table C.)
Quits
In October, quits rates decreased in 12 states and increased in 1 state. The largest decreases in quits rates occurred in Hawaii (-3.8 percentage points), New Hampshire (-1.1 points), and Montana (-0.9 point). The quits rate increased in Kansas (+0.5 percentage point). Over the month, the national quits rate decreased (-0.2 percentage point). (See table D.)
The number of quits decreased in 11 states and increased in 1 state in October. The largest decreases in the quits level occurred in Illinois (-34,000), Georgia (-31,000), and Hawaii (-22,000). The quits level increased in Kansas (+6,000). Nationally, the number of quits decreased over the month (-205,000). (See table D.)
Layoffs and Discharges
In October, layoffs and discharges rates decreased in 5 states and increased in 5 states. The largest decreases in layoffs and discharges rates occurred in Hawaii (-1.1 percentage points), and Alaska and Ohio (-0.6 point each). The largest increases in layoffs and discharges rates occurred in North Dakota (+0.8 percentage point), Pennsylvania (+0.6 point), and Oregon and Colorado (+0.4 point each). The national layoffs and discharges rate was unchanged. (See table E.)
The number of layoffs and discharges decreased in 5 states and increased in 4 states in October. The largest decreases in layoffs and discharges were in Ohio (-31,000), Massachusetts (-16,000), and New Jersey (-12,000). The largest increases in layoffs and discharges levels were in Pennsylvania (+37,000), Colorado (+13,000), and Oregon (+8,000). Nationally, the number of layoffs and discharges was little changed over the month. (See table E.)
For more information, please see the JOLTS interactive charts at www.bls.gov/charts/state-job-openings-and-labor-turnover/state-job-openings-rates.htm#.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey State estimates for November 2021 are scheduled to be released on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
Table A. States with significant changes in job openings from September 2021 to October 2021, seasonally adjusted
|
|
Level (in thousands)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
month
|
month
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
|
|
changep
|
|
changep
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL U.S....................................................................................
|
10,602
|
11,033
|
431
|
6.7
|
6.9
|
0.2
|
Alabama........................................................................................
|
143
|
159
|
16
|
6.5
|
7.2
|
0.7
|
Colorado........................................................................................
|
192
|
207
|
15
|
6.5
|
7.0
|
0.5
|
Florida...........................................................................................
|
656
|
730
|
74
|
6.9
|
7.6
|
0.7
|
Hawaii...........................................................................................
|
27
|
50
|
23
|
4.5
|
8.0
|
3.5
|
Kansas..........................................................................................
|
86
|
94
|
8
|
5.8
|
6.3
|
0.5
|
Kentucky.......................................................................................
|
145
|
173
|
28
|
7.2
|
8.4
|
1.2
|
Louisiana.......................................................................................
|
138
|
156
|
18
|
7.0
|
7.8
|
0.8
|
Maine............................................................................................
|
50
|
43
|
-7
|
7.5
|
6.5
|
-1.0
|
Michigan........................................................................................
|
366
|
388
|
22
|
8.0
|
8.4
|
0.4
|
Minnesota......................................................................................
|
194
|
258
|
64
|
6.3
|
8.2
|
1.9
|
Mississippi.....................................................................................
|
84
|
93
|
9
|
6.9
|
7.5
|
0.6
|
Missouri.........................................................................................
|
205
|
235
|
30
|
6.7
|
7.6
|
0.9
|
Montana........................................................................................
|
38
|
42
|
4
|
7.3
|
8.0
|
0.7
|
New Jersey...................................................................................
|
294
|
310
|
16*
|
6.8
|
7.2
|
0.4
|
North Carolina...............................................................................
|
329
|
357
|
28
|
6.8
|
7.3
|
0.5
|
Tennessee.....................................................................................
|
227
|
248
|
21
|
6.8
|
7.4
|
0.6
|
Texas.............................................................................................
|
837
|
907
|
70
|
6.1
|
6.6
|
0.5
|
Virginia..........................................................................................
|
336
|
308
|
-28
|
7.9
|
7.2
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table B. States with significant changes in hires from September 2021 to October 2021, seasonally adjusted
|
|
Level (in thousands)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
month
|
month
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
|
|
changep
|
|
changep
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL U.S....................................................................................
|
6,546
|
6,464
|
-82
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
0.0
|
Alaska............................................................................................
|
21
|
19
|
-2*
|
6.9
|
6.1
|
-0.8
|
Arizona..........................................................................................
|
139
|
121
|
-18
|
4.7
|
4.1
|
-0.6
|
Hawaii...........................................................................................
|
22
|
37
|
15
|
3.8
|
6.4
|
2.6
|
Mississippi.....................................................................................
|
66
|
58
|
-8
|
5.8
|
5.1
|
-0.7
|
Virginia..........................................................................................
|
182
|
153
|
-29
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table C. States with significant changes in total separations from September 2021 to October 2021, seasonally adjusted
|
|
Level (in thousands)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
month
|
month
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
|
|
changep
|
|
changep
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL U.S....................................................................................
|
6,147
|
5,892
|
-255
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
-0.2
|
Alabama........................................................................................
|
102
|
92
|
-10*
|
5.0
|
4.5
|
-0.5
|
Alaska............................................................................................
|
18
|
14
|
-4
|
5.9
|
4.5
|
-1.4
|
Georgia.........................................................................................
|
264
|
224
|
-40
|
5.8
|
4.9
|
-0.9
|
Hawaii...........................................................................................
|
54
|
23
|
-31
|
9.4
|
4.0
|
-5.4
|
Illinois............................................................................................
|
265
|
206
|
-59
|
4.6
|
3.5
|
-1.1
|
Louisiana.......................................................................................
|
97
|
86
|
-11*
|
5.3
|
4.6
|
-0.7
|
Massachusetts..............................................................................
|
152
|
126
|
-26
|
4.3
|
3.6
|
-0.7
|
Nevada..........................................................................................
|
80
|
67
|
-13
|
5.9
|
4.9
|
-1.0
|
New Hampshire.............................................................................
|
35
|
29
|
-6
|
5.3
|
4.4
|
-0.9
|
North Dakota.................................................................................
|
21
|
24
|
3*
|
5.0
|
5.7
|
0.7
|
Ohio...............................................................................................
|
244
|
212
|
-32
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
-0.7
|
Pennsylvania.................................................................................
|
187
|
230
|
43
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table D. States with significant changes in quits from September 2021 to October 2021, seasonally adjusted
|
|
Level (in thousands)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
month
|
month
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
|
|
changep
|
|
changep
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL U.S....................................................................................
|
4,362
|
4,157
|
-205
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
-0.2
|
Connecticut...................................................................................
|
43
|
36
|
-7
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
-0.5
|
Georgia.........................................................................................
|
185
|
154
|
-31
|
4.0
|
3.3
|
-0.7
|
Hawaii...........................................................................................
|
38
|
16
|
-22
|
6.6
|
2.8
|
-3.8
|
Illinois............................................................................................
|
189
|
155
|
-34
|
3.3
|
2.6
|
-0.7
|
Kansas..........................................................................................
|
35
|
41
|
6
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
0.5
|
Louisiana.......................................................................................
|
71
|
62
|
-9
|
3.9
|
3.3
|
-0.6
|
Massachusetts..............................................................................
|
90
|
82
|
-8*
|
2.6
|
2.3
|
-0.3
|
Montana........................................................................................
|
21
|
17
|
-4
|
4.4
|
3.5
|
-0.9
|
Nevada..........................................................................................
|
57
|
48
|
-9
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
-0.7
|
New Hampshire.............................................................................
|
25
|
18
|
-7
|
3.8
|
2.7
|
-1.1
|
Oregon..........................................................................................
|
67
|
56
|
-11
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
-0.6
|
Utah...............................................................................................
|
57
|
47
|
-10
|
3.5
|
2.9
|
-0.6
|
West Virginia.................................................................................
|
26
|
22
|
-4
|
3.8
|
3.2
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table E. States with significant changes in layoffs and discharges from September 2021 to October 2021, seasonally adjusted
|
|
Level (in thousands)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
September
|
October
|
Over-the-
|
month
|
month
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
2021
|
2021
|
p
|
|
|
changep
|
|
changep
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL U.S....................................................................................
|
1,396
|
1,361
|
-35
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
Alaska............................................................................................
|
5
|
3
|
-2
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
-0.6
|
Colorado........................................................................................
|
24
|
37
|
13
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
Hawaii...........................................................................................
|
12
|
6
|
-6
|
2.1
|
1.0
|
-1.1
|
Massachusetts..............................................................................
|
50
|
34
|
-16
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
-0.4
|
New Jersey...................................................................................
|
51
|
39
|
-12
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
-0.3
|
New York.......................................................................................
|
65
|
83
|
18*
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
North Dakota.................................................................................
|
6
|
9
|
3
|
1.4
|
2.2
|
0.8
|
Ohio...............................................................................................
|
78
|
47
|
-31
|
1.5
|
0.9
|
-0.6
|
Oregon..........................................................................................
|
11
|
19
|
8
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
Pennsylvania.................................................................................
|
39
|
76
|
37
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
