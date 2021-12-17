For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Friday, December 17, 2021 USDL-21-2148 Technical information: (202) 691-5870 • JoltsInfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/jlt Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

STATE JOB OPENINGS AND LABOR TURNOVER - OCTOBER 2021

Job openings rates increased in 16 states, decreased in 2 states, and were little changed in 32 states and the District of Columbia on the last business day of October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires rates decreased in 4 states, increased in 1 state, and were little changed in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Total separations rates decreased in 10 states, increased in 2 states, and were little changed in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Nationally, the job openings, hires, and total separations rates were little changed in October. (See tables A-E.)

This release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires, total separations, quits, and layoffs and discharges for the total nonfarm sector and for all states and the District of Columbia.

Job Openings

In October, job openings rates increased in 16 states and decreased in 2 states. The largest increases in job openings rates occurred in Hawaii (+3.5 percentage points), Minnesota (+1.9 points), and Kentucky (+1.2 points). The decreases in job openings rates occurred in Maine (-1.0 percentage point) and Virginia (-0.7 point). The national job openings rate was little changed. (See table A.)

The number of job openings increased in 15 states and decreased in 2 states on the last business day of October. The largest increases occurred in Florida (+74,000), Texas (+70,000), and Minnesota

(+ 64,000). The decreases in the job openings level occurred in Virginia (-28,000) and Maine (-7,000). Nationally, the number of job openings increased (+431,000). (See table A.)

Hires

In October, hires rates decreased in 4 states and increased in 1 state. The largest decreases in hires rates occurred in Alaska (-0.8 percentage point), and Mississippi and Virginia (-0.7 point each). The hires rate increased in Hawaii (+2.6 percentage points). The national hires rate was unchanged. (See table B.)

The number of hires decreased in 3 states and increased in 1 state in October. The largest decreases occurred in Virginia (-29,000), Arizona (-18,000), and Mississippi (-8,000). The hires level increased in Hawaii (+15,000). Nationally, the number of hires was little changed. (See table B.)

Total Separations

In October, total separations rates decreased in 10 states and increased in 2 states. The largest decreases occurred in Hawaii (-5.4 percentage points), Alaska (-1.4 points), and Illinois

(-1.1 points). The increases in the total separations rates occurred in North Dakota and Pennsylvania