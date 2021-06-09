State Secretary Dovžan holds talks with Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kaymakçi

They advocated active cooperation at a critical moment in the development of EU-Turkey relations. The high officials also discussed a number of common interests and challenges currently facing the EU and Turkey.



State Secretary Dovžan briefed his colleague on the priorities of the Slovenian EU Council Presidency, adding that Slovenia would strive to strengthen transatlantic relations and strategic alliances with countries sharing common values. Special attention will also be devoted to the EU neighbourhood. He also stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law, European values and constructive engagement of friendly countries in dialogue with the EU and its Member States. He expects Turkey to play a constructive role in the Eastern Mediterranean and work towards strengthening mutual trust.



State Secretary Dovžan and Deputy Foreign Minister Kaymakçi also touched on the external dimension of migration, as well as the topic of EU-Western Balkans relations.