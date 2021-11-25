Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Secretary Kirbiš Rojs at the South East Europe 2030 Strategy Monitoring Committee meeting

11/25/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Slovenian delegation, led by State Secretary mag. Monika Kirbiš Rojs, today participated in the first South East Europe (SEE) 2030 Strategy Monitoring Committee meeting which was held online. The Monitoring Committee consists of delegations from the countries covered by the SEE 2030 Strategy, i.e. Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Republic of North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Turkey and a representative of the Regional Cooperation Council secretariat.

The leaders of the thirteen economies of South East Europe (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Republic of North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Slovenia) adopted the South East Europe 2030 Strategy (SEE 2030) at the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit which was held in Antalya on 17 June 2021. The adoption of the Strategy also signalled the beginning of the programming and monitoring phase. The Monitoring Committee will oversee the overall process of monitoring as well as review and approve regional projects. At the same time, it will foster regional dialogue, support networking and promote peer reviews to help design tailored measures. The measures outlined in the SEE 2030 Strategy will help better harness the potential of the region whose GDP stood at approximately US$ 2 trillion (in constant prices) according to the data of the International Monetary Fund, and whose economies accounted for around 3.1% of global GDP.

State Secretary Kirbiš Rojs was appointed National Coordinator for monitoring the SEE 2030 Strategy implementation at the 103rd session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia. Dr Robert Kralj, Ambassador and Head of Department for Development Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and mag. Apolonija Oblak Flander, Head of Environmental Statistics Division at the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia were appointed as members of the Task Force of the Republic of Slovenia for SEE 2030 Strategy monitoring. The Task Force represents the Republic of Slovenia in the SEE 2030 Strategy as it cooperates with other countries in the region to advance the 2030 Agenda at the national level and integrate the UN sustainable development goals into national policies, legislation and initiatives.

At the first Monitoring Committee meeting, Slovenian delegation took note of the draft rules of procedure, the draft programming document and the framework for monitoring and evaluation of the Strategy. The SEE 2030 Strategy is based on the sustainable development goals of the UN 2030 Agenda and complements the efforts for green and digital transformation and the recovery of the region after the covid-19, thereby showing synergies with the EU Green Deal and the Recovery and Resilience Plans. State Secretary and the two delegates from Slovenia took note of the framework for monitoring and evaluation of the Strategy and of the Rules of Procedure which were approved and adopted. Monitoring Committee members also discussed draft programming document of the Strategy which was later approved and adopted at the meeting. The abovementioned documents will serve as the basis for the work of the Monitoring Committee that will be responsible for overseeing planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting with a view to strengthening regional cooperation, providing a systematic, efficient and better coordinated support to the economies of the SEECP, fostering the exchange of knowledge and experience and supporting peer learning.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aBEST TREADMILL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Best Echelon, Bowflex, NordicTrack & More Deals Rated by The Consumer Post
BU
08:59aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY HOSTGATOR DEALS 2021 : Top Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting & VPS Hosting Sales Compiled by Deal Stripe
BU
08:55aWOW! Unlimited Media Announces Record Quarterly EBITDA on Strong Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2021
AQ
08:55aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DYSON HAIR DRYER DEALS 2021 : Top Dyson Supersonic Savings Shared by Consumer Walk
BU
08:55aHempsana Signs Custom Manufacturing Agreement with Cream of the Crop Therapeutics
BU
08:54aBLACK FRIDAY SHINOLA DEALS 2021 : Women's & Men's Watch Sales Reported by Saver Trends
BU
08:52aPexip Presentation at Nordea Innovation Seminar 2021
AQ
08:51aBEST BLACK FRIDAY 40, 42 & 43 INCH TV DEALS (2021) : Best Roku TV, 4K TV & Smart TV Sales Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
08:50aWe must protect the tax system
PU
08:50aState Secretary Kirbiš Rojs at the South East Europe 2030 Strategy Monitoring Committee meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
2EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
3China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
4ENEL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency

HOT NEWS