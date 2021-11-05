State Secretary Raščan attends the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum as Minister for Development Cooperation

State Secretary and Minister of Development Cooperation of Slovenia Stanislav Raščan addressed the participants of the first EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Bishkek | Author Ministrstvo za zunanje zadeve

State Secretary and Minister of Development Cooperation of Slovenia Stanislav Raščan highlighted the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic at the Forum in Kyrgyzstan. He drew particular attention to digital technology solutions, which play one of the key roles for development, and urged the strengthening of digital cooperation with Central Asian countries and regions outside the European Union. He explained that Slovenia remains focused on "Green. Creative. Smart." and mentioned smart technologies, high-tech products, cloud computing, e-mobility, high-tech solutions for medicine and pharmacy, sport and tourism.

He underlined green transition, sustainable development and the circular economy in line with the 2050 carbon-neutral targets as crucial for economic recovery. He also gave details of the efforts of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the negotiations on the climate and energy package and the focus on COP15 and biodiversity.

State Secretary Raščan stressed that the pandemic is a multifaceted crisis that requires multi-sectoral solutions and responses, while ensuring that other economic and infrastructure projects are not neglected. Our efforts must remain concentrated on innovation, building a regional environment that is attractive for businesses and foreign direct investment, digital transition and small and large enterprises.