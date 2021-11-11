Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Secretary Raščan on cooperation between the EU and OACPS in the fight against climate change at COP26

11/11/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

State Secretary Raščan | Author Ministrstvo za zunanje zadeve

1 / 2
State Secretary Raščan

State Secretary Stanislav Raščan underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation between the European Union and the OACPS, which is one of the priorities of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU. Joint initiatives, such as this event, will serve to enhance the EU-OACPS Partnership even more.

The EU and OACPS have enjoyed a long tradition of cooperation in environmental matters as the fight against climate change is among their common key priorities. The European Green Deal is an important part of implementing the EU's climate policies that at the same time offers an incentive for cooperation with OACPS countries in this field.

State Secretary Raščan pointed out Slovenia's efforts as the country presiding over the Council of the EU to bring a successful conclusion to the COP26 conference. Together we strive to contribute to a better, greener, more sustainable and fairer future for all. He also noted that an important turning point of EU-OACPS relations lies ahead of us because a new Partnership Agreement is expected to be signed in the early 2022 (also known as the Post-Cotonou Agreement), which will further deepen cooperation in the environment and climate change.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aALYI Finalizes Terms To Acquire 51% Of East African Business Expected To Accelerate EV Revenue Growth
GL
10:31aPexip Q3 2021 - Solid growth driven by sales to public sector organizations
AQ
10:31aThinkific to Participate in TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference
AQ
10:31aKey information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by AF Gruppen ASA
AQ
10:31aCombined Insurance Named #1 Military Friendly® Employer for Fourth Year in a Row
PR
10:31aJack Daniel's and the Armed Services YMCA To Send 1,700+ Service Members and Families Home for the Holidays Through "Operation Ride Home"
BU
10:31aHP ENVY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early HP x360, HP 13, 14 & 15 Savings Reported by Save Bubble
BU
10:31aMilliken & Company Announces Carbon-Neutral Flooring Portfolio
BU
10:31aSIMON Reports Third Quarter Highlights
BU
10:31aIntermountain Healthcare and Zipline Partner to Bring Care Closer to Patient Homes with Automated, On-Demand Delivery
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5Fed's 'transitory' inflation plot thickens again with rate at 30-year h..

HOT NEWS