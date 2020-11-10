Log in
State Secretary Zdenko Lucić participates in video conference of EU trade ministers

11/10/2020 | 06:07am EST

State Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Zdenko Lucić on Monday participated in an informal video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade). Ministers discussed the Trade Policy Review, WTO reform, as well as trade relations with the US and China.

Ministers underlined the importance of transatlantic relations and developing cooperation with the US post-election. They agreed it was necessary to maintain dialogue on all matters of mutual interest, both bilateral and in terms of dealing with the global trade challenges, including the WTO reform.

In addition, ministers underscored the need to continue advancing the discussions on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with the aim of achieving an open, fair and transparent business environment for EU investors in China.

Finally, ministers emphasized the importance of an open and rule-based trade for economic recovery post-COVID-19 as well as the role a network of free trade agreements will play in the process, notably for small and medium-sized companies.

The Presidency and the European Commission reported on the status of ongoing legislative files.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 11:06:04 UTC
