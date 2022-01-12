State Street calls for women on corporate boards worldwide

BOSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asset manager State Street Corp
will expect all portfolio companies worldwide to have at
least one woman on their boards, executives said, expanding a
policy previously focused on developed markets.
In a letter to directors released on Wednesday, Cyrus
Taraporevala, CEO of State Street Global Advisors, said the new
policy effective this year builds on previous actions to push
boardroom diversity. These include its backing for the
well-known "Fearless Girl" statue in Manhattan, installed 2017
ahead of International Women's Day.
Ben Colton, a stewardship leader for the division, said
while many companies claim they cannot find qualified female
director candidates, they actually just need to broaden their
board nomination processes.
"We think it's not a pipeline issue, it's an access issue,"
Colton said in an interview.
State Street said it is prepared to cast proxy votes against
board leaders where companies do not meet its diversity
expectations.
Data from executive search firm Spencer Stuart shows women
account for 28% of directors at U.S. companies and, at the high
end, 45% at French companies. But the figure drops to 16% for
Indian companies and 11% for companies in Japan, showing the
challenge State Street faces with its new policy.
With $3.9 trillion under management State Street is among a
select group of influential index fund firms emphasizing
environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) matters.
State Street's Taraporevala also said the company expects
boards in most developed countries to have women represent at
least 30% of their directors by next year, and said companies
should take other steps on diversity including disclosing
details about directors' racial or ethnic backgrounds.
Separately, State Street will expect companies in developed
economies to offer details as outlined by the Task Force on
Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, as other top asset
managers have done.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)