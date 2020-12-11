Log in
State Street exploring options for asset management arm -Bloomberg News

12/11/2020 | 05:31pm EST
Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. custodian bank State Street Corp is exploring options for its asset management business, including a merger with a competitor, as it seeks to gain scale, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has been informally working with an adviser to review strategic alternatives for the unit, known as State Street Global Advisors, according to the report https://bloom.bg/37Y8Irp.

Boston-based State Street Corp has evaluated possible combinations with the asset management operations of rivals including Invesco Ltd and UBS Group AG, Bloomberg reported.

State Street was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESCO LTD. 2.00% 17.86 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 1.49% 72.8 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
UBS GROUP AG -1.19% 12.41 Delayed Quote.2.74%
