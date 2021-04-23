State councilor puts forward five suggestions to US on bilateral ties

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 23 communicated with US Council on Foreign Relations via video link.

Wang said that the two heads of state had mapped out the general direction to develop ties between the two countries. However, the US policy toward China has not yet overcome its misunderstanding of China, and the country has not found the right path to deal with China.

He put forward five suggestions to the United States on how to view the China-US relations from a strategic perspective.

First, the United States should understand and view China's development objectively and rationally.

Second, the United States should work with China on a new path of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Third, the United States should respect and tolerate the path and system that China has independently chosen.

Fourth, the United States should practice multilateralism in real sense.

Fifth, the United States should not interfere in China's internal affairs.

The Chinese wisdom goes that 'a country practicing hegemonism is doomed to fail,' rather than 'a country will definitely seek hegemony when growing stronger,' according to Wang.

He said that the future of the China-US relations depends on whether the United States can accept China's peaceful rise and whether it recognizes that the Chinese people have the right to pursue a better life.

Noting that democracy is not Coca-Cola that promises the same taste everywhere in the world, Wang said the United States should respect the path and system independently chosen by China.

Wang said he hopes that the United States will practice true multilateralism.

Speaking of Taiwan, Wang stressed that playing the 'Taiwan card' is 'playing with fire,' urging the United States to strictly abide by the one-China principle and honor its commitments under the three Sino-US Joint Communiques.

Wang said 'genocide' and 'forced labor' are big lies fabricated for political motives on matters related to China's Xinjiang.

In response to latest development in Hong Kong, he said the US side should respect the efforts of the Chinese government to implement the principle of 'one country, two systems.'

China never engages in coercion and opposes coercion by other countries, Wang added.

Richard Haass, president of US Council on Foreign Relations, hosted the video meeting, which drew nearly 500 participants in the United States.