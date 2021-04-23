Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State councilor puts forward five suggestions to US on bilateral ties

04/23/2021 | 09:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 23 communicated with US Council on Foreign Relations via video link.

Wang said that the two heads of state had mapped out the general direction to develop ties between the two countries. However, the US policy toward China has not yet overcome its misunderstanding of China, and the country has not found the right path to deal with China.

He put forward five suggestions to the United States on how to view the China-US relations from a strategic perspective.

First, the United States should understand and view China's development objectively and rationally.

Second, the United States should work with China on a new path of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Third, the United States should respect and tolerate the path and system that China has independently chosen.

Fourth, the United States should practice multilateralism in real sense.

Fifth, the United States should not interfere in China's internal affairs.

The Chinese wisdom goes that 'a country practicing hegemonism is doomed to fail,' rather than 'a country will definitely seek hegemony when growing stronger,' according to Wang.

He said that the future of the China-US relations depends on whether the United States can accept China's peaceful rise and whether it recognizes that the Chinese people have the right to pursue a better life.

Noting that democracy is not Coca-Cola that promises the same taste everywhere in the world, Wang said the United States should respect the path and system independently chosen by China.

Wang said he hopes that the United States will practice true multilateralism.

Speaking of Taiwan, Wang stressed that playing the 'Taiwan card' is 'playing with fire,' urging the United States to strictly abide by the one-China principle and honor its commitments under the three Sino-US Joint Communiques.

Wang said 'genocide' and 'forced labor' are big lies fabricated for political motives on matters related to China's Xinjiang.

In response to latest development in Hong Kong, he said the US side should respect the efforts of the Chinese government to implement the principle of 'one country, two systems.'

China never engages in coercion and opposes coercion by other countries, Wang added.

Richard Haass, president of US Council on Foreign Relations, hosted the video meeting, which drew nearly 500 participants in the United States.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 01:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. - AQST
GL
12:26aGAZPROM  : Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden's Europe outreach
AQ
12:18aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Root Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ROOT
GL
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple -2-
DJ
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
DJ
12:12aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II - MCAD
PR
12:07aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS
GL
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:02aASTRAZENECA  : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
RE
04/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AdaptHealth Corporation - AHCO
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : Air Force One subcontractor laying off 223 after losing job
5BANK OZK : BANK OZK : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ