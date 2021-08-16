South African Reserve Bank Working Paper Series WP/21/16 State-dependent fiscal multipliers and financial dynamics: An impulse response analysis by local projections for South Africa Serena Merrino Authorised for distribution by Konstantin Makrelov 16 August 2021

© South African Reserve Bank All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means without fully acknowledging the author(s) and this Working Paper as the source. South African Reserve Bank Working Papers are written by staff members of the South African Reserve Bank and, on occasion, by consultants under the auspices of the South African Reserve Bank. The papers deal with topical issues and describe preliminary research findings, and develop new analytical or empirical approaches in their analyses. They are solely intended to elicit comments and stimulate debate. The views expressed in this Working Paper are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent those of the South African Reserve Bank or South African Reserve Bank policy. While every precaution is taken to ensure the accuracy of information, the South African Reserve Bank shall not be liable to any person for inaccurate information, omissions or opinions contained herein. South African Reserve Bank Working Papers are externally refereed. Information on South African Reserve Bank Working Papers can be found at https://www.resbank.co.za/en/home/publications/Papers/working-papers Enquiries relating to the Working Paper Series can be addressed to: Head: Economic Research Department South African Reserve Bank P O Box 427 Pretoria 0001 Tel. +27 12 313 3911

State-dependent fiscal multipliers and financial dynamics: An impulse response analysis by local projections for South Africa Serena Merrino* August 2021 Abstract The aim of this paper is to assess South Africa's fiscal multiplier across different states of the economy, with a focus on the financial accelerator mechanism of fiscal spending shocks, by estimating impulse response functions from both linear and non-linear local projections. The model finds evidence of strong business cycle effects such that, while the average multiplier is below 0.5, it reaches 1.2 during recessions and that credit volume diminishes during periods of positive output gaps but expands otherwise. Results suggest that a fiscal spending expansion crowds out private economic activity in good times only, while it holds a positive balance-sheet effect on liquidity- constrained agents during bad times. Evidence of a state-dependent financial accelerator mechanism of fiscal expansion is confirmed by the positive response of the FTSE/Johannesburg Stock Exchange All-Share Index during times of slack. JEL classification: C32, E44, E62 Keywords: fiscal multiplier, local projections, state-dependent multiplier, credit, South Africa Corresponding author. South African Reserve Bank. Email: serena.merrino@ucl.ac.uk 1

1. Introduction1 Interest in both the effectiveness of discretionary fiscal policy as a counter-cyclical tool and the importance of financial markets over the business cycle has resurged in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008. In advanced economies, discussions have rotated around the delicate balance between fiscal discipline and stimulus at the zero lower bound. In developing countries, attempts to fuel economic recovery have clashed with the need to preserve monetary credibility and attract foreign capital. Since 2008, the South African economy has been slowly deteriorating. In 2019, real GDP growth plunged to 0.2% and the unemployment rate exceeded 28% (World Bank 2020). In an attempt to mitigate the slowdown, fiscal expenditure was systematically increased until reaching 30% of GDP in 2019 (ibid.). As growth fell below real interest rates and revenues contracted, budget deficits were mostly financed by foreign savings, rapidly swelling the country's sovereign debt. The latter grew from 26% of GDP in 2008 to 63% of GDP in 2019, and it is forecasted to exceed 100% of GDP by 2025 (Loewald et al. 2019). According to the IMF (2020), South Africa's economic growth is mostly constrained by supply-side factors, including bottlenecks in infrastructure and electricity provision, over-regulated labour markets, and increases in market concentration. In light of these constraints and the tight fiscal policy space, higher public spending is believed to crowd out private borrowing. Instead, debt consolidation could reverse the prevailing dynamics by lowering South Africa's risk premium and yields (Loewald et al. 2019; NT 2019; IMF 2020). By contrast, Schroeder and Storm (2020) criticise the idea that the fiscal belt-tightening proposed in South Africa's 2020 budget may be expansionary. They argue that, beyond the aforementioned microeconomic constraints, the South African economy is also performing considerably below potential due to low domestic and foreign demand, which indicates that there is considerable space for non-inflationary stimulus. Based on this, Schroeder and Storm (2020) predict that - under the current stagnation at a high unemployment rate, a negative output gap, and inflation maintained below its 1 I am grateful to Prof Laurence Harris (SOAS, UNU-WIDER) and Dr Konstantin Makrelov (SARB) for their mentorship and guidance. I would also like to thank participants of the 2nd SAMNET virtual workshop for their invaluable comments. 2

middle-point target - a rigid adherence to fiscal discipline might rather contract output and deteriorate the debt-to-GDP ratio further. Existing research presents mixed views on the effectiveness of fiscal policy, whereby the size of the multipliers depends on a number of conjunctural aspects such as the responsiveness of interest rates, the health of public finances, and the state of the business cycle (Perotti 1999; Christiano et al. 2011; Corsetti et al. 2012). More recently, the New Keynesian literature has shifted attention to the agency of financial markets in the fiscal policy transmission mechanism (Fernandez-Villaverde 2010; Makrelov et al. 2019). In particular, Makrelov et al. (2019) explore how government expenditure shocks can prompt a financial accelerator mechanism that has the ability to amplify the initial demand shock through changes in asset valuations and the external finance premium faced by firms. Along the same lines, this paper emphasises the link between fiscal spending shocks, financial sector dynamics, and the business cycle. By estimating impulse response functions from both linear and non-linear local projections, the first contribution of this work is to shed new light on the effect of discretionary fiscal policy in stimulating output and its components in South Africa. In the case of South Africa, this paper is the first one to adopt Ramey and Zubairy's (2018) data transformation and impulse response specifications for reducing biases when estimating fiscal multipliers. Given that there is little empirical research on the financial accelerator mechanism resulting from unexpected fiscal actions, the second contribution of this work is to assess how the size of the fiscal multiplier varies by taking into account changes in financial conditions. The following section presents a selected survey of the literature on fiscal policy that highlights the most recent and influential academic developments. Given the scope of this paper, Section 2 will also introduce the links between fiscal policy and financial markets with a focus on the balance sheet effects modelled by Makrelov et al. (2019). Section 3 summarises the modest body of studies that advance estimates of fiscal multipliers in South Africa. Section 4 presents the data, the specification of the linear and non-linear local projections, and the resulting impulse response functions. Section 5 concludes with a discussion of estimates of state-dependent fiscal multipliers in light of financial sector dynamics in South Africa. 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.