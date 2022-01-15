State of Maharashtra's Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project - P168310

The development objective of the State of Maharashtra Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project for India is to support the development of inclusive and competitive agriculture value chains, focusing on smallholder farmers and agri-entrepreneurs in Maharashtra. The project comprises of four components. The first component, enhancing institutional capacity to support agricultural transformation objective is to strengthen institutional capabilities...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More