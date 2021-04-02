Log in
State of Michigan : DNR advises paddlers of changing Dead River outflow in Marquette County

04/02/2021 | 11:02am EDT
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising canoeists, kayakers and anglers of changing outflow conditions at the mouth of the Dead River at Lake Superior in Marquette.

The river is flowing toward the Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad ore dock at Marquette's Upper Harbor, where Great Lakes freighters dock to load taconite pellets.

The river's current at the river mouth may direct boaters toward interaction with the iron ore freighters. Paddlers and other boaters are urged to use caution in the area and to avoid the freighters.

The Cleveland Cliffs Inc. has notified additional partners in this effort to advise the boating public of this safety concern, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Marquette.

For more information on boating and boating safety, visit Michigan.gov/Boating.

State of Michigan published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 15:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
