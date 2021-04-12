Log in
State of Michigan : Michigan Wheat Growers Support Marketing Program

04/12/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
For immediate release: April 12, 2021
Program contact: Heather Throne, 517-712-0841
Media contact: Jessy Sielski, 517-331-1151
Wheat Commission contact: Jody E. Pollok-Newsom, 517-625-9432 (WHEA)

LANSING, MI - Michigan wheat producers have approved a referendum to continue the Michigan Wheat Program, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell announced today.

The purpose of the program is to promote the profitable production, marketing, and utilization of wheat on behalf of Michigan farmers. The program emphasizes advancements in wheat research, education, information delivery, market development, and industry-wide collaboration. Funding for this program comes from the farmers themselves who grow the commodity; funds go directly to the Michigan Wheat Program and are not taxpayer dollars.

The Michigan Wheat Program will continue for an additional five years, beginning September 1, 2021, and ending August 31, 2026. The current assessment rate is one half of one percent (.5%) of value of wheat sold.

A total of 896 valid ballots were cast in the referendum. Of the 896 valid ballots, 766 producers voted yes (85 percent) representing 12,557,702 bushels (91 percent) and 130 producers voted no (15 percent) representing 1,249,699 (9 percent). For the program to be renewed, more than 50 percent of the producer votes cast, representing more than 50 percent of the total number of bushels represented on the cast ballots, must approve it.

The program was established September 1, 2011, and by law, must be renewed every five years.

###

