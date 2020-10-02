Log in
State of Montana : Montana Department of Corrections names Jim Salmonsen new warden at Montana State Prison

10/02/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

Jim Salmonsen, a 30-year employee of Montana State Prison, has been hired as the new warden at that facility, Montana Department of Corrections Director Reginald D. Michael announced Friday.

'Warden Salmonsen brings an impressive amount of experience in corrections and institutional knowledge of Montana State Prison to this position,' Director Michael said. 'The department is pleased to have an individual of this caliber and enthusiasm take the helm at our largest secure facility to lead as the department continues its work to implement evidence-based programming and navigate the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.'

Montana State Prison, located in Deer Lodge, houses about 1,500 felony offenders and employs a staff of close to 700.

Warden Salmonsen started his career at MSP in January 1989 as a correctional officer. Over the years, he also worked as a purchasing and supply officer, MSP's warehouse manager, associate warden of operations and deputy warden. He served as interim warden at MSP in 2018, and again this year following the resignation of Lynn Guyer in July.

'I have spent my entire career at Montana State Prison serving the DOC in different capacities, and It is my honor to be selected for the position of warden,' Warden Salmonsen said. 'I look forward to continuing to work with this dedicated staff to keep Montanans safe, and ensure offenders receive the programming they need to attain the skills to break the cycle of incarceration.'

Warden Salmonsen assumed his new duties today.

#

Disclaimer

State of Montana published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 20:44:03 UTC
