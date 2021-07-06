Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State of Rhode Island : Tyson Foods Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products

07/06/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Tyson Foods is recalling 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products subject to recall have establishment number 'EST. P-7089' on the product bag or inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, and restaurants. The products that are subject to the recall are listed online. (See link below)

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, people outside these risk groups are affected. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

On June 9, 2021, the USDA was notified of two people ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health partners, the USDA determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021.

USDA is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. Consumers should not eat these products. Institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Disclaimer

State of Rhode Island published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 16:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pLATCH  : Helps Meridia-Capodagli Property Company Prioritize Sustainability
PU
12:08pHYUNDAI MOTOR  : Wins Six Awards as IONIQ 5 named ‘Car of the Year 2021'
PU
12:08pTANTALEX RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - TTX
AQ
12:06pINDUSTRIE CHIMICHE FORESTALI S P A  : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie
PU
12:06pCOMMVAULT  : Going Forward Together at Commvault
PU
12:05pGROUPE GORGÉ SA  : Acceleration of the development in 3D Printing : Groupe Gorgé strengthens its Products division in Europe with the acquisition of the German company Creabis
AN
12:04pSILVER ELEPHANT MINING  : Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and Indicated and 319 Million Pounds Inferred Nickel Mineral Resource...
PU
12:04pMOBILE WORLD CONGRESS  : a review of the highlights
PU
12:04pCARECLOUD  : Fact Sheet
PU
12:04pADVANTAGE ENERGY  : July Corporate Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
4EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

HOT NEWS