Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State of the Economy - Challenges and Outlook as Reflected in the Central Bank Annual Report - 2020

05/06/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STATE OF THE ECONOMY

LIVE

CHALLENGES AND OUTLOOK AS REFLECTED

WEBINAR

IN THE CENTRAL BANK ANNUAL REPORT - 2020

Scan QR to Register or

facebook.com/cbsrilanka

email: thanuja@cbsl.lk

or dilrukshir@cbsl.lk

MONDAY, 10TH MAY 2021

AT 3.00 P.M.

(ENGLISH MEDIUM)

CENTRE FOR

Dr. Chandranath Amarasekara

BANKING STUDIES

CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

Director of Economic Research

No.58, Sri Jayewardenepura Mawatha,

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka

011-2477840,011-2477821011-2867384 directorcbs@cbsl.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:08:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pLgbtq loyalty holdings announces two year extension for board of directors
GL
02:17pMABUCHI MOTOR  : Announcement of the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock
PU
02:17pREGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : MONETA has signed a Framework Agreement regarding the acquisition of Air Bank, Home Credit's Czech and Slovak businesses and Benxy
PU
02:17pOPEN TEXT  : Remote Nunavik villagers connected by timely translation
PU
02:17pFederal Funds, Satellite Rivals Could Expedite Rural 5G Plans
GL
02:16pIndia offers to lift regular Saudi oil volumes in June after May cuts -sources
RE
02:16pAMBAC FINANCIAL  : Reschedules Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call to May 10, 2021
BU
02:16pCPS Technologies Corporation 1st Quarter Conference Call Replay
GL
02:16pEQUIFAX  : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
02:16pCouncil for Citizens Against Government Waste Releases 2020 Congressional Ratings
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. : LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announces Favorable Ruling Granting Preliminary Injunction
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources

HOT NEWS