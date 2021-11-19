Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State of the Economy Q2 2021 ...

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) published the State of the Economy for the second quarter of 2021. This publication provides a synopsis of the local and international economic developments of this period.

Read press releases in Papiamento, Dutch and English.

Disclaimer

Centrale Bank van Aruba published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aN.C. General Assembly Approves Funding for Free and Charitable Clinics to Expand Health Care for State's Uninsured Individuals and Families
BU
09:10aDS SMITH PACKAGING DATA : Black Friday Is Now Brown in a Holiday Season Dominated by Online Shipping Over In-Store Shopping
BU
09:09aQatar Executive Welcomes its Eighth Delivery of Gulfstream G650ER Aircraft
AQ
09:09aCunard - New Queen Elizabeth Escapes launches, sailing early 2022
AQ
09:09aSabre to support the recovery of corporate travel with NDC content in GetThere; Expanding traveler choice and flexibility by launching NDC offers in corporate booking solution
AQ
09:09aOptRail's Advanced Movement Planner successfully in operation on one of the largest and most complex rail networks world-wide
AQ
09:08aDERMATA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aBoehringer Ingelheim signs two-year license deal with Qlucore.
AQ
09:08aCenterra Gold Provides Update on Impact of Heavy Rains in British Columbia
GL
09:08aFifth Third Bancorp 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Earns Five MarCom Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Europe lockdown fears rattle investors, spark dash for safe-havens
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, others in aim at OPE..

HOT NEWS