State of the Economy Q2 2021 ...

Today the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) published the State of the Economy for the second quarter of 2021. This publication provides a synopsis of the local and international economic developments of this period.
Read press releases in Papiamento, Dutch and English.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Centrale Bank van Aruba published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:09 UTC.