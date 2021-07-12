State-of-the-art SAP Connector Brings Transparency to Business Processes Running in SAP

MELBOURNE, Australia and BOCHUM, Germany, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apromore and GBTEC join forces with SAP integration specialist Arvato Systems to develop a state-of-the-art process mining solution to increase transparency of business processes running on SAP systems. The connector enables the automatic execution of prebuilt data pipelines to extract, transform and load transactional data from SAP S/4HANA and its predecessor SAP ERP ECC 6.0 into Apromore Enterprise Edition and GBTEC’s BIC Process Mining by Apromore. Enterprises now have an easier way to discover, analyze and optimize key business processes running on SAP.



Gregor Greinke, CEO of GBTEC, said, "More and more customers focus on the digitalization of their processes, structures and services. ERP systems such as SAP in particular benefit from a data-driven management of their processes. With many years of SAP excellence and over 400 SAP experts around the world, Arvato Systems is the right partner to intelligently link process mining and SAP."

SAP interface offers standard transfers for important end-to-end processes as well as highest IT and data security

The connector supports end-to-end processes such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and record-to-report. The modules are easy-to-use, highly configurable and meet the highest security standards. They can be flexibly deployed on-premises or on the cloud, and support a range of SAP client customizations, significantly reducing the time-to-value for process mining initiatives on top of SAP. These modules are complemented by custom performance dashboards built on top of Apromore/BIC Process Mining to enable managers to keep track of all relevant performance indicators for their key processes.

Prof. Marcello La Rosa, CEO and Founder of Apromore, said, “To date, many businesses using SAP are still struggling to truly understand the nature of their own processes. Without this intimate understanding, any digital transformation, SAP S/4HANA migration or operational excellence initiative, is destined to fail. Enterprises needed a new secure connector for SAP that could cope with all sorts of SAP customizations without getting mired in lengthy integration projects. Now customers can combine the power of SAP with Apromore’s unique process mining algorithms to identify concrete improvement opportunities in their current processes and simulate interventions before jumping into implementation.”

Arvato Systems VP Becker sees great added value for SAP users around the world

GBTEC and Arvato Systems have been working together for many years in the area of process management. Over the past ten years, the partners have successfully implemented more than 100 projects.

Oliver Becker, Ph.D., Vice President at Arvato Systems said, "We have valued GBTEC as a partner for process-based digitalization for many years. Enterprises that want to better understand their SAP processes, design them efficiently and make them fit for the future will benefit from this new integration capability. With intelligent process recognition and analysis, complete processes can now be created almost completely from automation, saving companies time and money at every step of the process."

About GBTEC Software AG

GBTEC Software AG is a specialist for business process management, digital transformation, business intelligence and integrated risk management. The company successfully combines consulting and software development under one roof. With BIC Platform, a suite for the digitalization in companies, GBTEC offers an innovative, holistic, powerful software for process and IT-system optimization. Its customers include organizations from different sectors, such as companies listed on the DAX, larger medium-sized enterprises as well as public authorities. Further information: https://www.gbtec.com.

About Arvato Systems

Global IT specialist Arvato Systems supports major companies through digital transformation. More than 3,000 staff in over 25 locations epitomize in-depth technology expertise, industry knowledge and focus on customer requirements. Working as a team, we develop innovative IT solutions, transition our clients into the Cloud, integrate digital processes and take on IT systems operation and support. As a part of the Bertelsmann-owned Arvato network, we have the unique capability to work across the entire value chain. Our business relationships are personal; we work with our clients as partners, so that together we can achieve long-term success. arvato-systems.com

About Apromore

By providing the finest and most accessible process mining experience, Apromore enables business leaders to quickly visualize and analyze their business processes for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, Apromore is the only organization offering both an open-source community edition as well as a fully maintained enterprise-grade processing mining solution. For more information, visit: www.apromore.com

