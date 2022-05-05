Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

State-owned Central Bank of India to close 13% of its branches: sources, document

05/05/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Central Bank of India, a state-owned commercial bank, plans to shut 13% of its branches to improve its financial health and bring an end to nearly five years of close scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India, according to sources and a document seen by Reuters.

The bank is looking to reduce the number of branches by 600 by either shutting down or merging loss-making branches by the end of March 2023, according to the copy of a document reviewed by Reuters.

It is the most drastic step the lender has taken to improve its finances and will be followed by the sale of non-core assets such as real estate, said a government source who did not want to be named.

The closure of branches by the eighth largest state-owned lender by assets has not been reported previously. The more than 100-year old lender currently has a network of 4,594 branches.

Central Bank along with a clutch of other lenders was placed under RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) in 2017 after the regulator found some state-run lenders were in breach of its rules on regulatory capital, bad loans and leverage ratios.

Since then all the lenders except Central Bank have improved their financial health and come off RBI's PCA list.

"The bank is struggling to come out of PCA of RBI due to poor performance on profit since 2017 and to utilise manpower in more efficient and effective manner," the document dated May 4 sent out by the headquarters to other branches and departments stated, detailing the rationale behind the move.

Central Bank of India and RBI did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

A bank under PCA faces greater scrutiny by the regulator and may face lending and deposit restrictions, branch expansion and hiring freezes and other limitations on borrowings.

The RBI introduced these norms at a time when Indian lenders were battling record levels of soured assets, prompting the RBI to tighten thresholds.

"Central bank of India's move is in line with the set strategy of lowering loss-making assets in its books," the government official said.

In the December quarter, the lender reported a profit of 2.82 billion Indian rupees ($37.1 million) versus 1.66 billion rupees in the previous year in the same quarter.

It gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio remains high compared with its peers however, standing at 15.16% as of the end of December.

The bank was placed under the PCA framework in June 2017 and in that quarter the lender had registered a loss of 7.50 billion rupees while its GNPA ratio was at 17.27%.

($1 = 76.1200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Nupur Anand and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38aU.S. weekly jobless claims increase; layoffs creep up in April
RE
08:35aKellogg raises annual sales forecast boosted by price increases
RE
08:34aSTATE-OWNED CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA TO CLOSE 13% OF ITS BRANCHES : sources, document
RE
08:34aSTATE-OWNED CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA TO CLOSE 13% OF ITS BRANCHES : sources, document
RE
08:34aBank of England's Bailey explains rate hike
RE
08:33aRoyal Caribbean misses revenue estimates as Omicron, Ukraine crisis hamper demand
RE
08:32aShopify's revenue growth slowest in seven years, shares plunge
RE
08:25aChina will roll out more support measures to stabilise jobs - cabinet
RE
08:23aPound skids 2% on BoE recession warning, biggest daily fall since 2020
RE
08:22aEU regulator says risk of civil planes being accidentally targeted in Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
2ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
3Interim Report January -March 2022
4Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
5Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike

HOT NEWS