StateFair : Launches New "FAIR 100 Health Equity" Stock Index

01/05/2021 | 10:11am EST
BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christalyn Rhodes, PhD, Founder of StateFair Capital, Inc., a developer of new, AI-powered Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) indices designed to beat their benchmarks while building social and health equity, today announced StateFair's first index, the "FAIR 100 Health Equity Stock Index", is now listed on Bloomberg (ticker: FAIR) and available for licensing.

"As a scientist and entrepreneur, I'm committed to harnessing the power of the best science to solve acute health problems using market-based mechanisms. Powered by a novel algorithm, the Fair 100 Health Equity Index aims to achieve dual objectives: profitability and progressive outcomes. The goal is to do well while also doing good - to produce an ROI exceeding index benchmarks through investment that accelerates development of new health care treatments for conditions disproportionately affecting minority communities, such as COVID, asthma, certain cancers, and others," Dr. Rhodes added.

StateFair is a developer of indices composed of publicly-traded companies meeting certain criteria for innovating effective therapies for health conditions that disproportionally affect individuals in minority communities and disadvantaged populations compared to their share of the general population.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed health disparities experienced by minority populations, highlighting the urgent need for new treatments and cures for life-threatening conditions more likely to impact Black and Brown people. Bringing together breakthrough science and rigorous analytics, StateFair aims to drive investment that's both profitable and progressive," concluded Dr. Rhodes.

Note: Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss. For more information, visit http://www.statefaircapital.com/.

About StateFair's Founder:

Christalyn Rhodes, PhD is a scientist, innovator, and investment expert. A Harvard University-trained scientist and frequent keynote speaker, serves as an advisor to Big Pharma, and was an associate at leading VC firm Flagship Pioneering.

Dr. Rhodes earned her Ph.D. in Biological Sciences at Harvard University.

Disclaimer: Index was prepared by Christalyn Rhodes in her personal capacity and developed for StateFair Capital. The views expressed are Christalyn's own and do not reflect the views of Eli Lilly and company, Flagship Pioneering or Harvard University. Any content provided by Christalyn and/or StateFair is not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual.

CONTACT:
Christalyn Rhodes, PhD
crhodes@statefaircapital.com
617-849-2852

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statefair-launches-new-fair-100-health-equity-stock-index-301201142.html

SOURCE StateFair


© PRNewswire 2021
