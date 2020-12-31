Log in
Statement Following Devastating Earthquake in Croatia

12/31/2020 | 10:27am EST
It is with great sadness that we received news of a new, devastating earthquake that struck Petrinja, Sisak, Glina, and the surrounding areas.

The World Bank would like to express its deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic event - especially to those who have lost their loved ones. Although it may seem like the troubles of 2020 are endless, Croatia has once again demonstrated that it is strongest during the most difficult circumstances. The unity of all Croatian citizens, and their selfless willingness to help, is admirable and provides hope that 2021 will be a year of improvement.

The World Bank is already cooperating with the Government of the Republic of Croatia in its reconstruction efforts in Zagreb and its surrounding areas, following the devastating earthquake in March, and we stand ready to provide additional financial and technical support to reconstruction and recovery efforts in the recently affected areas, as well as support to the further strengthening of Croatia's national earthquake and disaster response system.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:26:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
