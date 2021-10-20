Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement by Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 October 2021

I respect Jens Weidmann's decision to step down from his position as President of Deutsche Bundesbank at the end of this year after more than 10 years of service, but I also immensely regret it. Jens is a good personal friend on whose loyalty I could always count.

As the Governing Council's longest serving member he had unparalleled experience that he was always ready to share. In the past two years we built a very strong and productive relationship based on our joint commitment to furthering European unity, fulfilling the ECB's price stability mandate, helping the euro area economy through the unprecedented crisis caused by the coronavirus, and stabilising the global economy shaken by the effects of the pandemic.

While Jens had clear views on monetary policy I was always impressed by his search for common ground in the Governing Council, by his empathy for his Eurosystem colleagues, and his willingness to find a compromise. One of the many moments this became evident was in our work on the strategy review where he significantly contributed to its successful, unanimous agreement in the Governing Council.

I will miss Jens and his always constructive and good-humoured approach in all of our discussions.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - EQUINITI GROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
06:19aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
06:19aMATADOR RESOURCES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aUNIPER : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:16aVINCO VENTURES : ZASH And Vinco Ventures Reposition Management Teams Across All ZASH Companies
PR
06:16aCOMMERZBANK : Wage dispute deepens at German public banks as inflation fears persist
RE
06:15aOil drops as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch
RE
06:15aAkzo Nobel sees costs inflation peaking this quarter as it posts weaker earnings
RE
06:14aFROM ITALIAN GLITZ TO BRITISH RAINWEAR : Versace boss joins Burberry
RE
06:13aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Target...
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
2Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge
3Tencent : HK stocks hit near 6-week high on tech boost; China market ra..
4Nestle 9-Month Sales Rose; Raises Organic Growth Guidance
5Catena Media : reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ..

HOT NEWS