Statement by Danmarks Nationalbank in connection with COP26

11/03/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Statement by Danmarks Nationalbank in connection with COP26
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Statements from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Statements
Year 2021
Published 3 November 2021
Climate change and the transition to a green economy can challenge Danmarks Nationalbank's objectives of price and financial stability. Danmarks Nationalbank publishes a statement on its climate-related work, in connection with COP26. Danmarks Nationalbank increased the work upon joining the Network for Greening the Financial System in 2019.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
