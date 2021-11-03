Statement by Danmarks Nationalbank in connection with COP26
Climate change and the transition to a green economy can challenge Danmarks Nationalbank's objectives of price and financial stability. Danmarks Nationalbank publishes a statement on its climate-related work, in connection with COP26. Danmarks Nationalbank increased the work upon joining the Network for Greening the Financial System in 2019.
