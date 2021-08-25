Statement by ESA College Member Frank J. Büchel to the EEA Joint Parliamentary Committee

Photo: EFTA Secretariat

Statement by Frank J. Büchel, College Member, for the EFTA Surveillance Authority to the 56th Meeting of the EEA Joint Parliamentary Committee in Reykjavik, Iceland on 25 August 2021

Mr President, Honourable Members of Parliament, your Excellencies, dear colleagues.

The EFTA Surveillance Authority is pleased to be with you today in Harpa, this beautiful home of culture and conversations. We are grateful to you for inviting ESA again to join your important dialogue about the EEA Agreement and I thank the organizers for their efforts in these special times. Harpa not only won a European Union prize for architecture, but was also finished during the last financial crisis and stands today as a symbol of Iceland's resilience and recovery in difficult times. This is very much also the theme of today's meeting and my speech.

I would like to share with you how we at ESA see the EEA Agreement continue functioning well, despite the now 18 months of pandemic and grappling with some expected and some unforeseen challenges. At ESA, we have been working hard to protect and promote the EEA Agreement in order to ensure that it works also in pandemic times. To ensure that it remains credible. We strive to protect the rule of law and fundamental rights, by ensuring the rights of families, by protecting workers, by ensuring that food is safe to eat and that transport is safe and secure. To this end, we also intervene in the ECJ for example to protect the independence of judges in Poland, and now also in direct action cases.

This would not have been possible without the close cooperation with the EEA EFTA states and the European Commission. Looking to the future, the focus will increasingly be on sustainable business and jobs. We will continue to give priority to promoting the green and digital economy. With vaccines being rolled out across Europe, we will hopefully see an end to the pandemic itself. Still, the economy and social consequences will remain and must be addressed as we move forward.

The continuous work to promote innovation and the competitive edge of Europe remains key. This is even more important in light of climate change where Europe presently is the global leader when it comes to developing and implementing policies. ESA is playing its part in this important work and will continue to do so. Indeed, we are deprioritizing some parts of our work to keep up a strong focus on the shift to the greening of the economy. The EEA EFTA Countries must continue to follow and influence the shaping of these new policies and measures and do their part. Now is the time!

The impact of the pandemic on the functioning of the internal market has been significant, and ESA continues to monitor these developments. In recent months, this impact has been particularly noticeable for EEA nationals who attempt to move freely within the EEA. While entry restrictions can be permissible under EEA law, ESA's attention focused in particular on the proportionality and non-discrimination of such measures.

The pandemic heavily affected ESA's specialist work in the transport sector, where we monitor state support measures to ensure transport connectivity so they are transparent and non-discriminatory. Our own work carrying out security inspections in the fields of aviation and maritime transport has been significantly impacted and we devised new ways of working such as remote inspections.

Similarly, the pandemic has hampered ESA's possibilities to carry out onsite inspections in the food and veterinary field, where we are responsible for verifying the control systems set up for safe food and feed, animal health and welfare in Iceland and Norway.

Throughout this period, ESA has cooperated closely with the European Commission and the national competent authorities, focusing on improving the remote audit methodologies. While we intend to resume on-site verifications as soon as is practicably possible, we intend to continue to use the possibilities of remote meetings when this would be a suitable solution to meet the objectives of any given audit. Indeed, across all our areas of work we wish to define a new normal based on the experiences drawn from the pandemic. This process is well under way.

The EEA Agreement also looks after people and businesses in times of crisis. Since the start of the pandemic, at the EFTA Surveillance Authority, we have prioritised pandemic state aid decisions that support businesses whilst ensuring a level playing field for a strong recovery. Since March 2020, ESA has delivered an unsurpassed number of 98 state aid decisions, of which all but 20 were to clear measures proposed by the EFTA States to mitigate the profound effects of the pandemic on economic operators and on the livelihoods of EEA nationals. We welcome and strongly encourage the move away from measures which simply cover incurred losses, and towards spurring new growth and creating a foundation for recovery.

ESA's College is proud of the work that we have done in this respect, repeatedly delivering decisions in a timely manner on complex state aid matters. But despite all our efforts, ESA continues to face an unprecedented challenge as our overall state aid case load remains very high, while building up a considerable backlog in our non-priority case files.

When the happy day comes for us to declare that the worst of the pandemic has passed, we will need continued good cooperation from the EEA EFTA States in ensuring that the public funds spent during the pandemic were properly used and there has been no overcompensation.

At the same time, the Agreement continues to evolve. The complexity and technicality of many parts of the internal market continue to grow. We can add to this horizontal and crosscutting challenges - but also opportunities - such as the transition to the green economy and digitalization.

The decentralisation in the form of European Agencies continues and is here to stay. ESA's work with the EU agencies is increasingly important and works well, in particular where the blueprint developed for the incorporation of the European Financial Supervisory Agencies is adhered to. This blueprint not only fully respects the unique two-pillar structure, but also gives businesses and individuals in both pillars equivalent rights and protections.

I would like to pause here, and thank you all for your support to the EEA Agreement and your support to ESA's work. Your role as Parliamentarians is key in making sure people understand the benefits of the EEA Agreement and take part in its evolution through democratic processes. A special mention goes to Mr Smári McCarthy for his involvement and support in EEA matters and Mr Svein Roald Hansen, whose deep and long-standing interest and active involvement for a well-functioning EFTA pillar has been invaluable. It is sad to see you go, Svein, and the EEA and EFTA family will miss you and we wish you all the very best in the years to come.

In closing, let me take this opportunity to invite you to ESA's new home, the EFTA House in Brussels. It gives EFTA and the EEA Agreement increased visibility. Like Harpa, it is built with the environment in mind and brings the EFTA family together under one roof.

The pandemic has shown the importance of unity and collaboration in Europe. Let that continue to be the core of all our endeavours.

Thank you.