Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne Announcing the Inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Meeting

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the U.S.-EU Summit, President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel established the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) to expand and deepen trade and transatlantic investment ties and update the rules of the road for the 21st century economy. Building on our shared democratic values and economic relationship - the world's largest - we look forward to working together to ensure trade and technology policies deliver for our people.

President Biden's delegated co-chairs for the TTC, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, will host European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis for the inaugural TTC meeting on September 29th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh has reinvented itself as a hub for technology and cutting-edge industry by investing in itself and in its workers, including by building ties with European partners.

The TTC's ten working groups will tackle a diverse set of challenges, including technology standards cooperation, supply chain security, climate and green technology, ICT security and competitiveness, data governance and technology platforms, the misuse of technology threatening security and human rights, export controls, investment screening, global trade challenges, and access to, and use of, digital technologies by small and medium enterprises. In conjunction with the TTC, both governments are committed to robust and ongoing engagement with a broad range of stakeholders to ensure that the outcomes from this cooperation support broad-based growth in both economies and are consistent with our shared values.

###

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aU.S., EU officials to kick off new trade, tech council on Sept. 29 -White House
RE
05:16aMERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:16aTD SYNNEX : TECH DATA LAUNCHES MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES OFFERING FOR SMB PARTNERS; Enables partners to offer comprehensive, reliable, pro-active, 24/7 managed security without making up-front investment
AQ
05:16aQUANTAFUEL ASA : | Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
05:14aChinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze
RE
05:14aAURORA MOBILE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:13aTDK : Micronas GmbH
AQ
05:12aNEW MILESTONE IN RECYCLING : Constantia Flexibles achieves up to 80% recycled content in a PE film using EcoLam laminates' waste
PU
05:12aBEFIMMO : Silversquare opens an eighth coworking location
PU
05:12aAIRASIA BERHAD : all set to welcome you onboard with stringent safety measures on-ground and in-flight
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
2Chinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze
3LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
4UK house prices keep rising even as tax break unwinds: RICS
5European stocks at 3-week lows ahead of ECB decision

HOT NEWS