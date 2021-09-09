Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne Announcing the Inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Meeting

At the U.S.-EU Summit, President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel established the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) to expand and deepen trade and transatlantic investment ties and update the rules of the road for the 21st century economy. Building on our shared democratic values and economic relationship - the world's largest - we look forward to working together to ensure trade and technology policies deliver for our people.

President Biden's delegated co-chairs for the TTC, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, will host European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis for the inaugural TTC meeting on September 29th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh has reinvented itself as a hub for technology and cutting-edge industry by investing in itself and in its workers, including by building ties with European partners.

The TTC's ten working groups will tackle a diverse set of challenges, including technology standards cooperation, supply chain security, climate and green technology, ICT security and competitiveness, data governance and technology platforms, the misuse of technology threatening security and human rights, export controls, investment screening, global trade challenges, and access to, and use of, digital technologies by small and medium enterprises. In conjunction with the TTC, both governments are committed to robust and ongoing engagement with a broad range of stakeholders to ensure that the outcomes from this cooperation support broad-based growth in both economies and are consistent with our shared values.

