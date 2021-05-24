Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf of Pakistan

The National Security Advisors of the United States and Pakistan met in Geneva yesterday. Both sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to advance practical cooperation. Both sides agreed to continue to the conversation.
