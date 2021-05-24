Log in
Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf of Pakistan

05/24/2021 | 09:45am EDT
The National Security Advisors of the United States and Pakistan met in Geneva yesterday. Both sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to advance practical cooperation. Both sides agreed to continue to the conversation.

###

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 13:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
