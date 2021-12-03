Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Delegation Trip to the Middle East

This week, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State for Global Energy Security Amos Hochstein traveled to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The purpose of this trip was to discuss a range of economic issues including trade and investment, infrastructure, climate change and sustainability goals. They also spoke about areas where the United States can partner to invest in the clean energy future and find ways to further collaborate to build a 21stcentury clean energy architecture, including by potentially working together on global infrastructure development, consistent with the Biden Administration's commitment to meeting the infrastructure needs of the developing world through the Build Back Better World initiative. The delegation met with a range of senior government officials in each country and agreed to follow up on the issues discussed.

