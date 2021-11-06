Log in
Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

11/06/2021 | 12:08am EDT
November 5, 2021

WASHINGTON -Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen released the following statement on the final passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"The strength of a country's economy depends on the strength of its infrastructure, and with today's vote, we have ensured that the American economy will remain strong for decades to come. A once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill has been an ambition of policymakers for a long time. Its passage is an enormous achievement for our country. By modernizing public transit, rebuilding our bridges and roads, and connecting every home in the country with broadband, this bill will grow our economy and make it more resilient and sustainable in the process."

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 04:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
