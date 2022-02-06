Log in
Statement by the Lieutenant Governor at the start of the Platinum Jubilee Year

02/06/2022 | 09:38am EST
Today, across Ontario, Canada, and our Commonwealth, people are commemorating a truly historic anniversary - Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: 70 years of Her Majesty's service and dedication.

This platinum jubilee pays tribute to a person whose life has been defined by service. Her Majesty's long reign reminds us that she has lived through history. Indeed, she has served through times of extraordinary trial and change, progress, and difficulty. She has been steadfast in duty, always with kindness and hope.

How timely is this moment of reflection. Over the past many months, the COVID-19 pandemic has, without question, tested Ontarians. We too, have been called upon to demonstrate resolve, character, and remarkable resilience.

As we recognize the continuity of Her Majesty's presence over seven decades, may it cause us to reflect on who we are and whom we aspire to be. What forces have brought people together to make the world a better place -to advance equality, science, diplomacy, and peace? What has held us back?

Throughout 2022, as we join communities large and small to celebrate the platinum jubilee, let us be inspired by that indomitable spirit, unwavering courage, and devotion to others that has always characterized Canada's Queen.

In the coming months, my office will be initiating events and opportunities for Ontarians to come together, whether in person or virtually. I invite you to watch our website, www.lgontario.ca, for more information.

Dieu Sauve la Reine!

God save the Queen!

Follow along for more information on the Office of the Lieutenant Governor's plans for the Platinum Jubilee: www.lgontario.ca

The Lieutenant Governor of Ontario published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


