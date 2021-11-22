Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Canada's Suspension of Potatoes from Prince Edward Island, Canada, to the United States

11/22/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) commends Canada for implementing the necessary plant health (phytosanitary) measures to safeguard against the transmission of potato wart disease from Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada, to the United States.

"I appreciate Canada's action to suspend the movement of all potatoes from Prince Edward Island to the United States," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. "Our risk assessment demonstrated that this action is necessary to protect U.S. potato producers from possible exposure to the Federally designated select agent Synchytrium endobioticum, commonly known as potato wart. We look forward to working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as they delimit the infestation and trace the sources so that appropriate mitigation measures can be imposed and trade restrictions relaxed."

On Nov. 21, 2021, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) suspended certification of all potatoes from PEI. This decision follows CFIA's confirmed detections of potato wart in 2020 and, most recently, October 2021. Potato wart is one of the most serious potato diseases in the world. It reduces yield and makes potatoes unmarketable. Potatoes are considered to be the primary pathway for the disease, and the suspension is a necessary interim measure to protect United States potato production. In addition, all used farm machinery, farm tools, and farming equipment from PEI imported into the United States be visibly clean and free of soil. These restrictions only impact PEI and trade continues with the rest of Canada.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Disclaimer

USDA - United States Department of Agriculture published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSKOTAN : The right way to Set Up a VPN upon Android
PU
05:59pERRAWARRA RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - ERW
PU
05:59pERRAWARRA RESOURCES : - Acquisition of Outstanding Nickel Prospect
PU
05:59pAPOLLO MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON
PU
05:59pADAIRS : Application for quotation of securities - ADH
PU
05:59pRAFAELLA RESOURCES : agrees strategic Portuguese tungsten acquisition
PU
05:59pMulti-Asset Class Risk Monitor Highlights | Week Ended November 19, 2021
PU
05:59pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Glenn Isle, a 22-Unit Apartment Building in Glendale, Arizona
PU
05:59pMake-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire Host Galaxy of Wishes Presented by Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, December 7, 2021
BU
05:59pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VG, CBTX, IHC, GFED, BMTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Amgen, Ebay, Vmware, Xcel..
3BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Hochschild shares plummet 27% as Peru calls on miners to engage in dial..
5Wall Street retreats from records, U.S. Treasury yields rise

HOT NEWS