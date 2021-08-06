Log in
Statement from Parallelle Finance on SEC Approval of NASDAQ's Gender Diversity Rule

08/06/2021 | 08:28pm EDT
Parallelle Finance applauds the SEC’s approval of NASDAQ’s gender diversity rule, mandating that at least one board seat be allotted to a woman, and at least one seat be allotted to a racial minority or member of the LGBTQ community. Investors and consumers will benefit from the diversity being introduced into these director positions, and companies will thrive by experiencing viewpoints in positions of power that have long been ignored in America’s most influential companies.

“It is long past due that women and minorities get fair representation in boardrooms across America,” said Marypat Smucker, Parallelle Finance Principal. “SEC approval is not a total solution, but a step in the right direction for equality in the boardroom.”

Parallelle Finance is eager to see the progress that is bound to be made by companies listed on the NASDAQ as a result of this approval announcement. “Gender lens investors are positioned to reap the performance and other benefits of diverse corporate leadership,” said Smucker.


© Business Wire 2021
